Swalwell tells Democrats to destroy Trump's ballroom or else

Somehow, Rep. Eric Swalwell has appointed himself the enforcer of the entire Democrat party.

So now he's issued this marching order to his fellow Democrats:

Don’t even think of seeking the Democratic nomination for president unless you pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 26, 2025

Which is pretty grotesque. Democrats are planning to appeal to voters on this selling point? It seems a little ... unimportant, given the kinds of problems created by Democrats that President Trump is now solving.

What's more, it's a bad idea -- Trump is building the ballroom because the White House needs a ballroom, it's an official house and conducts official functions, some of which require accommodating large numbers of people. Destroying that, which cost taxpayers nothing, is costly, and for nothing but spite against President Trump.

Is he really advocating for people walking on wet, muddy grass, including women in high heels and old people with walkers before heading indoors to events in cattle tents, and using the Porta-potties to relieve themselves, as had been the status quo until Trump? They seem to hate civilized (and handicapped accessible) accommodations. The only thing that matters to them is Getting Trump.

Is this the best idea they have? The hill they die on?

The best they can offer?

... and what they expend political muscle on to enforce conformity?

The coerciveness of it is noteworthy.

While I have no inside information on this, the spite over symbolism has the stench of Nancy Pelosi on it, and it's known that he's been her machine enforcer to Democrats the past. If so, he's probably doing this as a favor to her, in exchange for ... something. Wonder what.

Whatever the story, he's a divisive toady who thrives on spite and division, prefering to blow the bank out instead of work with practicality, which is utterly emblematic of the Democrats as the Party of Destruction.

Now he's telling other Democrats what they are allowed to think and do. It's nice to see him get scored for it on X. Here are some of my favorite responses, highlighting their hypocrisy:

Thanks for proving my point on why this meaningless issue is freaking you Democrats out. https://t.co/MYYcKibDRV — Suntanned Greek Immigrant (@GreekNME) October 26, 2025

Let more memes flow on this miserable malodorous windbag.

Image: Screen shot from Bandit Quest video, via YouTube