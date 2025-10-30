Start the denaturalizations, now

I was just talking to a state representative on Sunday about how I’d like him to use his political weight to push a federal bill that denaturalizes foreigners with American citizenship when they’re convicted of a crime, and lo and behold, there’s a new article out by Thomas Brooke at Remix New this morning reporting on this exact development in Portugal:

Portugal approves law to strip citizenship from migrant criminals Portugal’s parliament has approved an amendment to the Penal Code that will allow courts to revoke Portuguese nationality from dual citizens convicted of serious crimes.

Deportations, or more accurately, repatriations (sending non-citizen foreigners back to their home), of every illegally-present foreigner absolutely needs to happen, but that is just part of the problem—and, it’s entirely unrealistic to think that the Trump administration is even going to get to all the illegals that came in during Biden, let alone the other +40 million who were already here. Biden let in more than 10 million in four years, and over the course of 2025 (Trump’s first year), liberal numbers suggest that around 2 million have either been shipped out, or left on their own accord (I tend to think that number is a bit exaggerated). At that rate, we’re looking at 8 million over the course of four years, which doesn’t even undo the damage of Biden-Harris. Then, consider all the anchor babies they’ve popped out in the meantime.

Which brings me to my main point: Legal immigration is just as much a threat to American prosperity and sovereignty as illegal immigration.

The solution? Denaturalize, and there’s no shortage of reasons to justify this.

Since the magnitude of the SNAP food stamps scheme are currently a hot topic, take a look at these numbers, from the Center for Immigration Studies:

Any Welfare used by households…



Native Born: 39%

Naturalized Citizens: 52%

Non-Citizens: 59%



America has a major problem. pic.twitter.com/44qLnT3nf5 — C3 (@C_3C_3) October 26, 2025

More than half of legal immigrants are on some form of welfare, with around a third taking food stamps, and around a third leeching off health care dollars—also known as our dollars. Immigrants are supposed to be able to support themselves, but we have more than half of legal immigrants sucking at the taxpayer teat. We’ve become a borderless daycare for the third world.

Denaturalize, and throw ‘em out.

Now, look at the employment levels between foreign-born workers and native-born workers:

🚨We aren't being replaced by AI



We are being replaced by foreigners. pic.twitter.com/yGQqcqJyeV — The General (@1776General_) September 24, 2025

The graph is likely skewed, with the numbers probably being more drastic in the negative, when you realize that “native-born” could actually still be an anchor baby. How many of the “native-born” are actually from legal immigrant families?

J.D. Vance gets (part of) the employment issues with legal immigrants, as he recently explained the scams being run in the H-1B program:

🇺🇸 Vice President JD Vance called for steep cuts to legal immigration at a Turning Point USA event, saying “we have let in too many immigrants."@europa pic.twitter.com/11ttqFQ1Je — EUROPA (@europa) October 30, 2025

Denaturalize, and throw ‘em out.

Where are we really seeing a pressing manifestation of this problem? Well, the impending elections of Zohran Mamdani in New York City, and Omar Fateh in Minneapolis. These men are both legally citizens—Mamdani was naturalized in 2018, but Fateh was actually born here in the U.S. Take a look at this clip of Fateh, as he campaigned for mayor:

Omar Fateh waves foreign flag, speaks a foreign language, pledges his loyalty to Somalia, tells Somalians to elect him



This is a rally in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/uVP4k8TVcK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2025

Or consider that when you break down support for candidates in the NYC mayoral race between native New Yorker and foreign-born, a whopping 62% of voting immigrants back Mamdani:

Denaturalize, and throw ‘em out.