Sometimes it’s hard to be a (liberal) woman

Where did all those nice women go? I mean those nice liberal women who disagreed with you, but never lost their class or femininity. I mean those ladies who disagreed with a politician, but didn’t say outrageous things about a “trad wife” spouse like Mrs. Vance.

What’s happened to liberal women? They are more obnoxious all of the time, and I am not talking about their liberal views. Let me suggest that you check this post by BeeGee Welborn:

All of those ancient places, as degenerate as they were, pale in comparison to the skanky, unimaginative, low crawling females of the modern American Left. This is one of the podcast pair that giggled along with Peppermint Patti Psaki last week about Usha Vance being a hostage. The so clever ‘blink four times if you need us to rescue you’ garbage from the overly Botoxed and facially sculpted former Bravo series types and ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast duo, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. For some reason, the least residually human-looking of the pair - perhaps her willingness to run her mouth - Jennifer Welch has been all over progressive airwaves since then.

These two ladies like to have fun playing videos of idiots mocking Charlie Kirk’s murder, and giggle like demented girls when talking about killing more MAGA. One of them even told Riley Gaines to get a real job!

As BeeGee points out: “This is the feminine face - these are the females - of the Democrat Party, and it is as ugly inside as it is on the outside.”

Well, let’s hope that this is not the feminine face of the party. At the same time, have any Democrat politicians come out to put these ladies in check? What are they afraid of? They must be afraid of something, because their silence is mad.

So you want to understand why liberal women are turning off men? Just check out these two, and many others, and you’ll understand why.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from Grok.