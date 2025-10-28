Should Republican 'Nazis' turn the tables on Democrats?

Democrats, and those who aid and abet them in their crazed drive to destroy America, incessantly refer to President Trump as an “authoritarian,” a wannabe “king,” and even “Hitler.”

They casually refer to Trump’s supporters as Nazis, white supremacists, racists, bigots, homophobes, transphobes, deplorables, clingers, etc.

Whereas Trump drives them particularly mad, they said much the same about Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George W. Bush, among others.

And now some have already, in hyper-proactive mode, declared Vice President J.D. Vance to be worse than Trump.

Ergo, worse than Hitler.

Which is odd, as Trump has done much for the Jewish people and the state of Israel … and hasn’t been responsible for killing countless other of his country’s citizens.

Nor has he seen to the mass slaughter of blacks, gays, or disabled folks, either, some of whom serve in his administration, oddly enough.

Moreover, he hasn’t appointed himself ruler for life, peaceably and promptly leaving office at the conclusion of his first presidency.

So, why the blatant lying and preposterous (and incredibly offensive) comparisons?

Several reasons.

The willingness to baselessly smear one’s political opponents and simultaneously cheapen and dismiss the pain of actual victims of monsters such as Hitler requires both a total lack of moral character and integrity and a frightening desire for power.

It often includes bald-faced lying, libel, slander, and a heaping helping of gaslighting and projection. And somewhere in this toxic mix of indecency, shame and jealousy likely play a part.

It is utterly different to call such people “bad” or “losers,” which Trump does, as it is usually -- self-evidently-- the case. But what if Republicans routinely utilized the same outlandish and extreme characterizations Democrats employ -- on prominent Democrats?

It occurs to me, for example, that Gavin Newsom is in some ways a bit mindful of Caligula, and that J.B. Pritzker is three parts King Henry VIII, one part Genghis Khan.

Should Republicans start routinely using these sobriquets to describe them?

As for me, I will take the high road, as always. (Wink.) And leave the final decision up to you, dear reader.

And to Republicans.

Image: imgflip meme generator