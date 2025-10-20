Selective empathy: When women’s rights are only for the privileged

We live in an era where “women’s rights” are loudly proclaimed by politicians, media outlets, and celebrities. It’s a phrase that promises dignity, safety, and equality for all women. But behind the slogans lies a disturbing truth: women’s rights are no longer universal. They are selectively defended, selectively mourned, and selectively applied, especially when the women in question are poor, vulnerable, or politically inconvenient.

Let’s begin with the most basic right: Safety.

In affluent neighborhoods, women enjoy layers of protection, gated communities, security systems, and responsive law enforcement. Their safety is not just a right; it’s a reality. But in low-income areas, especially those plagued by high crime and illegal immigration, women face a different reality. They are exposed to trafficking, assault, drug abuse, and exploitation. And when federal immigration enforcement agencies like ICE attempt to remove violent offenders, they are obstructed, not by criminals, but by politicians.

Sanctuary cities and states—California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and others have made it policy to shield illegal aliens from deportation, even when they have committed crimes against women. Local governments refuse to cooperate with ICE, release offenders back into communities, and prioritize the rights of those who should not be in the country over the rights of women who live in fear.

Where is the outrage? Where are the protests for the women who are trafficked, raped, and murdered? Where are the celebrities who march for justice when justice is denied to the most vulnerable?

The answer is simple: in their world, they are not affected. They live in gated estates, attend private events, and enjoy the protection of wealth and status. The women in crime-ridden neighborhoods are invisible to them. Their suffering is inconvenient. Their trauma doesn’t trend.

This is not compassion. It is complicity. And the hypocrisy doesn’t end there.

Let’s talk about privacy, a right once fiercely defended.

In locker rooms, sports, dormitories, bathrooms, changing rooms and sororities, biological men are increasingly permitted to enter under the banner of gender identity. The result is a quiet invasion of spaces meant to protect women’s vulnerability and autonomy.

The very same elites, celebrities, politicians, media personalities, who ignore the suffering of poor women are the ones celebrating this invasion. They call it “liberating,” “beautiful,” and “courageous.” They praise the men who enter women’s spaces as heroes. But they never ask how the women feel. They never ask whether the teenage girl in a public school locker room feels safe, respected, or heard.

Even more troubling is the silence of high-profile women, those with celebrity status, media influence, and platforms large enough to move public opinion. These women have the power to protest, to speak out, to demand justice for the vulnerable. But they don’t. They celebrate the courage of men invading women’s spaces while ignoring the fear and discomfort of the women whose privacy is erased.

Why? Because in their world, they are not affected. Their daughters attend private schools. Their gyms have exclusive facilities. Their lives are insulated from the consequences of the policies they promote.

But in the world where the majority of women live, the consequences are real. Privacy is lost. Safety is compromised. And dignity is dismissed.

It’s very difficult for things to change when women of stature, who should be leading the charge, are instead part of the problem. Their detachment from reality, their delusion about what constitutes progress, and their refusal to use their influence to demand enforcement of women’s rights is a betrayal. Women of influence must defend all women, not just themselves, not just their peers, not just those who fit the narrative.

You cannot claim to champion women’s rights while ignoring the women most at risk. You cannot celebrate empowerment while dismissing the violated. And you cannot defend privacy while permitting its destruction.

True advocacy demands consistency. It demands courage. And it demands that we speak not just for the celebrated, but for the silenced.

The contradiction is glaring: politicians fight to protect individuals who are not legally present, some of whom have committed heinous crimes, while ignoring the rights of the women they harm. Celebrities praise men who invade women’s spaces, while ignoring the discomfort, fear, and trauma of the women whose boundaries are erased.

This is not a failure of policy. It is a failure of moral foundation.

To restore integrity to the women’s rights movement, we must return to first principles. We must affirm that biological women have the right to safety, privacy, and dignity, without exception, without apology, and without political caveats.

This is not about exclusion. It is about preservation. It is about honoring the unique vulnerabilities and needs of women, needs rooted in biology, history, and lived experience. To dismiss those needs in the name of progress is not liberation. It is the elimination of the female by male dominance, of which women have worked so hard to overcome in their pursuit of equality, dignity, and respect.

When society permits the destruction of women’s boundaries, safety, and identity, it undoes generations of struggle and silences the very voices it once vowed to uplift.

Justice is not selective. It is universal. And it begins with truth.

