Schiff-show: Senate Dems pick a new 20 percent issue and go down in flames

It's funny how Democrats have a preternatural attraction to issues where voters are divided 80% to 20% -- and they always choose the 20% hill to die on.

Which brings us to Sen. Adam Schiff, and his sidekick, Hillary Clinton's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, the pair of Trump-hating Democrats who thought it would be a good idea to stop President Trump's Naval bombardament of Venezuelan narcoboats connected to the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro before they can reach U.S. shores.

Tomorrow, I, along with @SenTimKaine will be forcing a vote to block President Trump’s use of our Armed Forces to conduct strikes against vessels in the Caribbean Sea.



Congress has not authorized these strikes. They are illegal and risk dragging America into another war. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 8, 2025

According to Al Jazeera:

The bill from Democratic Senators Adam Schiff of California and Tim Kaine of Virginia had called for the United States military to withdraw from “hostilities that had not been authorized by Congress” including those against “any non-state organization engaged in the promotion, trafficking, and distribution of illegal drugs and other related activities”. The bill also noted that the “designation of an entity as a foreign terrorist organization or specially designated global terrorist provides no legal authority for the President to use force” against them. While Democrats invoked the War Powers Resolution of 1973 to force a vote in the Senate, the bill was rejected with a vote of 48 to 51 on Wednesday.

It went down in flames, with Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman crossing the aisle to support the raids.

And it made sense, too. A Harris Poll / HarrisX poll shows that the raids are immensely popular among American voters, with even a majority of Democrats supporting them at 56%. Independents clock in at 67% approval and Republicans support the raids to protect the U.S. by 89%.

Poll: 71% of registered US voters support Trump's strikes on boats smuggling drugs | Just The News https://t.co/YbaGCf4Smt — Tom McGovern (@jefe_viejo) October 10, 2025

Nobody wants them to stop, save for a tiny minority that is motivated primarily by Trump-hate. That's what columnist Glenn Reynolds calls an 80-20 issue, with Democrats persistently taking the unpopular side that disgusts the public and wondering why no one likes them.

They've done it on the transgender issue, on street crime, on the border surge, on vaccine mandates, on peace in the Middle East, etc.

Now they're championing foreign drug dealers, taking the side nobody wants to see win.

And if you think the American people are the only ones who support Trump in his quest to destroy drug dealers, get a load of what Venezuelans think:

El 79% de los venezolanos quiere una intervención que acabe con la dictadura chavista!! pic.twitter.com/3qcMfnkcST — El Checo Téllez (@tellezpunk) October 10, 2025

It's almost an exact 80-20 breakdown and Schiff is on the low end. Here are some typical Venezuelans expressing their thoughts:

Dear Senator Adam Schiff,



My respects and greetings. I regret that your position in the Senate goes against the wishes of millions of Venezuelans. Although I personally do not share the political stance of some Venezuelan opposition leaders, as a Venezuelan citizen I believe… — Esteban Oria (@estebanoria) October 9, 2025

Senator @SenAdamSchiff, by voting against the use of the U.S. Armed Forces in the Caribbean, you are supporting the Venezuelan regime that has kidnapped a country that only wants democracy. As a Venezuelan who still lives in my country, I urge you to change. https://t.co/Cnu79yWTBe — Yes (@Yes0089995) October 8, 2025

Democrats siding with drug traffickers who are flooding the U.S. with narcotics and exporting criminals like the Tren de Aragua? Shameful! What Trump is doing is protecting Americans from narcotrafficking, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.



Maduro is a… — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) October 8, 2025

You are a fucking shame defender of the Suns cartel of the genocidal narco-tyrant of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro. Luckily the majority of Congress is with Trump and not with pro-communist idiots who protect the cartels like you. As a Venezuelan, I publicly deny you. — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) October 8, 2025

That's 79% of them supporting the Trump raids on drug boats and 20% opting for the Chavista challenge. They like it even better, on the whole, than Americans, even asAmericans like the raids, too.

That's some track record, spending one's political capital to keep a goon like Nicolas Maduro in power. All they've managed to do with this stupidity is lower their own power.

That's as good as seeing a Venezuelan narcoboat blown out of the water.

Image: Shareable meme gif posted on X