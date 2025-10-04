Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s likely next prime minister, is a good choice

Japanese voters, who have been raised to love their country and their culture, have done the right thing. In the most recent election, their votes made it possible for Sanae Takaichi, a conservative nationalist candidate who ran on preserving Japan’s national identity, to become the next Prime Minister.

I love Japan, and I say this despite the fact that my mother spent almost four years interned in a Japanese concentration camp in Indonesia during WWII. Japan paid the price for the insanity of its Bushido culture and has, in the ensuing years, created a flourishing and friendly society.

Image created using AI.

If you visit Japan, you’ll discover that it’s absolutely gorgeous, blessed by both nature and a culture dedicated to creating and maintaining manmade beauty. I also adore how clean, safe, and organized it is. It’s an OCD person’s dream country.

Japan also faces a huge problem: it is in demographic freefall. With a rate of 1.2 births per woman, it’s far below replacement rate, and the concept of population growth is currently impossible to imagine. The median age in Japan is 49.9 years old, making it one of the world’s oldest populations. It is a dying country.

At this point, Japan could do what European countries have done and what Democrats want to do to the West; namely, open the doors to unlimited and unassimilated immigration from the Third World, inviting in people who have no relationship whatsoever to Japanese culture and values.

However, Japan has resisted this move. Even the current Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, a relatively moderate, has only tentatively approached the subject of increasing immigration to offset Japan’s population decline. He’s openly worried about Japan’s shrinking, aging population and has initiated a task force to look at immigration, but hasn’t actually done anything.

Nevertheless, despite Japan’s stringent anti-immigration policies, its population has changed. In 1990, there were only 47,000 Muslims in Japan. In 2019/2020, there were an estimated 230,000 Muslims. Most of that growth occurred after 2010, when the Muslim population roughly doubled. And, of course, Muslims are ensuring that the indigenous population understands that the Muslims will take over:

🇯🇵In Japan’s narrow shopping streets, groups of Muslims block the road to pray — and locals are angry. 💢



It’s nothing but a complete obstruction of business: customers stay away, shops suffer (except for Muslim customers, who increase).



And yet this is forced onto Japanese… pic.twitter.com/WNVPm6dUve — Rutaso.Japan🇯🇵🐶 (@rutasosabu) September 18, 2025 There are 29,647 Pakistanis and 35,073 Bangladeshis in Japan and about 2,30,000 Muslims live legally. The people of Japan should wake up after seeing the situation in Britain.



Japan has to learn something from the situation they have created in Europe, Japan still has time pic.twitter.com/7Zkfhv1Vda — Mr Patel 🕉️ (@Patelindianlion) September 10, 2025

The Japanese people are not happy with the immigration status quo. May would prefer to die demographically on their feet rather than crawl on their knees before new cultural overlords. This attitude may have helped drive the recent election outcome, which saw Sanae Takaichi, a hardline nationalist who says Margaret Thatcher is her inspiration, as Japan’s probable next prime minister. (Japan is a coalition government, so her premiership is not assured.)

Takaichi explicitly campaigned on limiting immigration:

Her focus on migration – a subject that occupied the first eight minutes of a 15-minute campaign speech – is seen as an attempt to win back voters who abandoned the LDP in national elections last October and this July in favour of rightwing minor parties, including the up-and-coming Sanseito. During her campaign Takaichi called for restrictions on non-Japanese buying property and a crackdown on illegal immigration – a view shared by her four opponents.

Another plus in a Takaichi premiership would be that she is no friend of China. Because China is America’s greatest geopolitical opponent, you’ve got to appreciate having a nation in Northeast Asia that will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump on this one. (Incidentally, my sense last time I traveled in Asia eight years ago is that most ordinary Asians dislike China, which they see as a dangerous regional bully.)

Of course, Takaichi isn’t perfect, at least from my viewpoint. Like her mentor, the late Shinzo Abe, she contends that tales of Japanese atrocities during WWII have been greatly exaggerated. They haven’t, but I live in a pragmatic world of the here and now. Today, Japan is an OCD but still sane country, one that hasn’t been given over to the nihilism and death cultism of the Islamo-Marxist nexus, it stands against China, and it’s a wonderful place on its own terms.

I wish Ms. Takaichi all the success in the world when the coalition-building takes place.