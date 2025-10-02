Revenge, lawfare, and justice

President Trump has been accused by Democrats and many pens and voices in the liberal American media of mere revenge-seeking in his insistence that AG Pam Bondi and the FBI thoroughly investigate James Comey, former FBI director, and John Brennan, former Director of the CIA, for lying to Congress and other possible crimes. In other words, Trump has been attacked by Democrats for doing his duty to see that America’s laws are enforced.

Who better to have a keen perspective about the use and abuse of the U.S. Criminal justice system against a U.S. citizen and politician than Donald Trump? Righteous motivation to pursue justice is a powerful and excellent motivation. Trump has sat in the courtroom during excoriating and painful accusations about his business and watched cases pursued against his aides, followers, and family members. Trump is strongly psychologically, and politically motivated with healthy sublimated-revenge justice-seeking for himself and all Americans, particularly, future aspiring American politicians who need no longer fear career-destroying lawfare. (Sublimation is a healthy psychological defense mechanism, operating unconsciously, by which instinctual drives, consciously unacceptable, are diverted into personally and socially acceptable channels.)

Other examples of healthy revenge sublimated by justice-seeking are the families of victims of violent crime in America who speak out and demand justice for their lost loved ones.

The elaborate Russian Hoax and subsequent Mueller investigation that Comey help set up. The two bogus impeachments against Trump. The flawed criminal and civil suits against Trump by liberal Democrat lawyer-politicians who ran their campaigns with overt campaign promises to get Trump legally. The illegal effort by John Brennan’s intelligence colleagues facilitated by the liberal media to hide the implications of Hunter Biden’s laptop that could have provided 2020 American voters with important information about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. All these lawfare injustices formed solid motivation for Trump’s healthy revenge-based justice-seeking for himself and all Americans. America needs a reformed justice system, a FBI, and an CIA that can be trusted by all Americans.

