Republican cabinet members’ message to the Democrat media: You can’t push us around anymore!

It’s a beautiful thing to watch: More and more, cabinet members being interviewed across mainstream media, particularly on the Sunday propaganda shows, are not taking any guff from those who pretend to be journalists. We’re seeing pushback that we’ve never seen before, and these cabinet members are showing Republicans that they are going to fight back, that they are not going to succumb to the media lies, and that Republicans everywhere need to follow their example.

Following are my observations about this relatively new demonstration of courage and confidence, specifically seen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. They are all making us proud, and proud to be Republicans and conservatives.

Below is just one example of Rubio’s pushback. Margaret Brennan of CBS News tried to attack VP Vance by confronting Rubio about the speech Vance had just given in Germany:

‘Well, he was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide,’ Brennan said of Vance, who delivered a brilliant speech in defense of freedom and national sovereignty to a room full of European authoritarians at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday. Brennan then stuttered and sputtered for 20 seconds or so as she tried tying Vance to Germany's ‘far-right’ extremists. But Rubio did not stand for it. ‘Well, I have to disagree with you,’ Rubio replied, interrupting Brennan's open endorsement of censorship. ‘Free speech was not used to conduct a genocide,’ he continued. ‘The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal because they hated Jews, and they hated minorities, and they hated those that -- they had a list of people they hated but primarily the Jews.’ ‘There was no free speech in Nazi Germany; there was none,’ he added.

Nicely done, Secretary Rubio.

Now, don’t think that the V.P. isn’t quite capable of going on the attack, too. He took on several reporters who were trying to blame Republicans for the government shutdown:

Vice President JD Vance took questions at the White House press briefing, where he blamed Democratic lawmakers for the government shutdown that began at midnight. Vance insisted Democrats caused the shutdown by seeking health care funds for undocumented migrants.

And he showed his passion against the Democrats when he did it.

Let’s look at an incident that involved the usually calm Tulsi Gabbard with the Washington Post:

The top US intelligence officer Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday leveled an unusual attack on a journalist, accusing a Washington Post reporter of ‘actively harassing’ her staff in a social media post that also accused the media of seeking to undermine President Donald Trump's agenda. In a post on X, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard criticized journalist Ellen Nakashima's reporting methods, saying they reflected a media establishment ‘desperate to sabotage POTUS’s successful agenda,’ referring to the president of the United States.

Finally, Scott Bessent gives us an example of pushback on Kamala Harris, when he criticized Harris for her decision not to select Pete Buttigieg as a running mate, nixing the idea not because he was a terrible leader, but because his personal life didn’t fit the identity politics bill. Rather than a pushback on the media, Bessent called out a high-ranking Democrat:

‘First, it shows her emphasis on identity politics, and the American people have moved on,’ Bessent said to Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo. ‘It shows how low regard she holds the American people.’ Bessent continued, calling Harris a ‘terrible candidate’ and Buttigieg the ‘worst transportation secretary in history.’ ‘She judges him on his identity, his sexuality… let’s look and see whether he did a good job,’ Bessent said. ‘Let’s look on merit, and I can tell you, on merit he’s a failure, and on merit she’s a failure.’

The beauty of these examples is that they show a considerable transformation in the Republican approach to conflict. In the past, Republicans have gone along with Democrats, or at the very least refused to argue with them. Perhaps President Trump has demonstrated to all of them how it’s done. The times have changed, and Republicans are finally realizing that part of governing is fighting for this country and for the people they represent. Going along to get along is no longer acceptable.

It’s about time.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.