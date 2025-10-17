Rebranding climate change

Proponents of climate change probably sensed that they had a public relations problem from the start. They discovered, much to their chagrin, that a large segment of the population was not particularly alarmed by the prospect of climate change. This segment perceived it as happening gradually, naturally, and cyclically over a long period of time. Activists knew that they needed to impart more immediacy to the threat that they championed. As any good marketer would understand, they needed to rebrand.

In 2005, about the time that Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, they started to popularize the term “extreme weather”. The term was to convey the notion that climate change was not something in the distant future but was impacting people right now through increasingly severe weather. It was a form of mental jujitsu in which they associated immediate human concerns about heatwaves, floods, droughts, and storms with their cause.

The rebranding spawned a cottage industry for attributing every severe weather event to climate change. This new form of alchemy, termed “attribution analysis”, professed to know with uncanny precision the degree to which every weather event was impacted by climate change. It was cargo cult science, a practice only superficially resembling true scientific investigation, but lacking essential integrity.

In addition to having assisted with the rebranding of climate change, attribution analysis became a useful tool in legal contests. It was employed in frivolous civil lawsuits against Big Oil and Gas defendants to quantify the damages that the plaintiffs supposedly suffered. In 2018, when New York City filed a lawsuit against five major oil and gas companies (BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and Shell), the state alleged that the defendants were liable under state law for harms tied to climate change. Hurricane Sandy was argued by the plaintiff to constitute an “extreme weather” event.

The poster child for attribution analysis, as I indicated in a past article, is Fredi Otto. She revels in her role as a publicity-seeking climate prophet. Her pretentious moralizing and piercing above her eyelid are part of a radical chic persona that she cultivates. Her climate colleagues are impressed and have hoisted her to a central position on an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) committee. She is typical of a new wave of climate justice warriors who see their role in battling the patriarch as essential to saving our planet. It is another seemingly endless exercise in rebranding the image of climate change, this time to have an edgy, feminist look.

Image: Stefanie Loos / re:publica, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.