Publix chooses Second Amendment freedom, trusts customers to act responsibly

When CBS Miami reported that Publix will allow open carry in its Florida stores, the headline said the decision had “mixed reactions.” The phrase has become shorthand for a nation divided by trust. In this case, do we trust law-abiding citizens or prefer the illusion of safety that comes from disarming them?

Publix, and the family who founded it, have long been associated with conservative causes, and in this case have taken a stand for trust: trusting its customers with the freedom that state law already grants them. It recognizes what many Americans still believe: Freedom isn’t something a corporation gives or withholds; it’s a right that responsible citizens exercise.

Publix issued a statement on the move:

“Publix follows all federal, state and local laws. Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix. In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic, or dangerous shopping experience—whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not—we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates.”

Shopper Erica McKeon noted that seeing someone with a holstered firearm makes another person uncomfortable, they can simply avoid them:

“I feel like if you're going to carry a gun, I'd rather know that it's on your person than be caught off guard and have it brought out without me even being aware. At least I can walk away from the person if I see a gun and I'm not comfortable. ... I support our governor [Republican Ron DeSantis] and I believe that if he's allowing this that he has our best interests in mind.”

That’s how freedom works: You make your own choices without demanding that others surrender their rights to ease your discomfort.

Shopper Dominic Carissimi, however, expressed unease about seeing guns in public.

“As someone that has a concealed carry permit, I'm not that against open carry. But in terms of other people that aren't used to being around guns and things like that, it can cause unnecessary, like, I guess, stress and anxiety.”

But liberty isn’t about avoiding discomfort; it’s about respecting the rights of others even when we disagree. The shopper who chooses to avoid a gun owner is just as free as the gun owner who chooses to carry. Both are exercising personal responsibility, which is the cornerstone of a free society.

It’s also worth noting the reality behind Publix’s decision. In recent years, public shootings have taken place in grocery stores, churches, schools, and other “soft targets.” From Buffalo to El Paso, we have seen what happens when innocent people are left defenseless. The instinct to be ready to protect oneself and others isn’t extremism; it’s prudence.

Many shoppers will feel safer knowing that there are “good guys with a gun” nearby, whether that means carrying themselves or simply knowing others can respond if violence breaks out. Law-abiding citizens are not the problem; they’re often the first line of defense when seconds count and police are minutes away.

Publix’s policy doesn’t change who we are. It acknowledges who we’ve always been — a free people capable of acting responsibly. In an age when many corporations bow to political pressure, Publix has done something truly American: It has trusted the public.