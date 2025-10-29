Progressive Democrat women prefer criminals

As illustrated by their recent actions, progressive Democrats, particularly white women, seem to not only defend criminals, but to become emotionally invested and even aroused by them.

To say this is disturbing is an understatement.

The endless herds of karens constantly support and defend BLM, antifa, and illegal aliens in general.

They rally in support of the Muslims who would forcibly enrobe them and permanently demean them.

They rally in support of the radical Hamas terrorists who tortured and slaughtered women, children, and men alike on Oct. 7, 2023.

They send love letters to the likes of Luigi Mangione.

They taunt officers of ICE and even black policemen.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has gone so far as to announce plans to launch an “ICE Accountability Project,” a program she says will compile personal data on federal immigration enforcement officers, including their height, weight, hair color, tattoos, shoes, and vehicles.

In other words, a public hit list. Chilling. Ironically, Ms. Lightweight Lightfoot, a black woman, is sounding a bit like Jefferson Davis, a slave owner, prior to the Civil War in her overt and extreme attempts to undermine the federal government.

Meanwhile, not a few progressives have mocked the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk.

These Democrat leaders, supporters, and apologists seem to say, “Just as blacks can't be racist, criminals can't break the law. And even if they do, it is the fault of straight, white, Republican, Christian males.”

It is impossible to rationally deal with that kind of mental illness.

