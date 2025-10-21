Petro calls for Trump's death if he doesn't change his point of view

If there's any doubt Colombia is being led by a terroristic freak, the matter has been put to rest by this interview here:

Colombian President Gustavo Francisco Petro appears to threaten President Donald Trump, saying that if people cannot convince Trump to change that it is time to "get rid of Trump" pic.twitter.com/MabI6tac24 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 21, 2025

According to the Daily Caller:

Colombian President Gustavo Petro casually suggested on Monday that it is time to “get rid” of President Donald Trump. In response to Petro accusing the U.S. of “murder” over the Sept. 15 attack of a suspected drug boat, Trump threatened on Sunday to close the “killing fields” in Colombia and slash U.S. subsidies to the country. Following Trump’s threats, Petro told Univision that Trump must be changed “in various ways,” which would include the possibility of getting rid of him if he fails to change. “Humanity has a first off-ramp, and it is to change Trump in various ways,” Petro said. “The easiest way may be through Trump himself, the easiest. If not, get rid of Trump.”

There's no ambiguity in that, as the hand gestures show.

Does this sound like the president of a longtime major non-NATO ally of the United States, and historically the strongest ally of the U.S. in Latin America? Or does it sound something maybe from Hamas?

Not even Turkey's leader, Tayyip Recip Erdogan, with whom the U.S. has many differences, or Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, talks like that. Even Petro's lodestar, the late Hugo Chavez of Venezuela, never talked like that. I might even be too hard on Hamas.

But Petro does talk like that. And he's firmly convinced he can get away with this, or perhaps draw attention away from his ally, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro with his murderous drug-trafficker-type talk.

What on Earth does he mean by such a statement? Is he serious? Is he trying to annoy Trump, or promote a Noriega-style extraction operation? Is he really just a drug dealer talking the way drug dealers talk? Or is he just drunk?

A few things, though, are known about him that are worth looking at twice:

Petro's widely reported to be addicted to alcohol and drugs, and makes sexual romps with transgender transvestites. He's dissolute and spews drivel with regularity, a guy who doesn't have proper control of himself, very much not a fit leader of an important nation like Colombia, or for that manner, a garden variety banana republic.

Venezuelan film director Jonathan Jakubowicz has some worthy observations about Petro's latest performance:

pic.twitter.com/ysxsNjEQFU Si yo hiciera esta escena en una película, le pediría al actor que no exagere la locura. No es creíble que un Presidente esté tan chiflado, y con lo del lápiz el público pensará que es una parodia. Pero este es Petro de verdad. De manicomio. — Jonathan Jakubowicz (@JoJakubowicz) October 21, 2025

Grok Translate:

If I were to make this scene in a movie, I would ask the actor not to exaggerate the madness. It's not believable that a President would be so unhinged, and with the pencil thing the audience will think it's a parody. But this is Petro for real. From the insane asylum.

But add in some other factors and it doesn't sound as though he was just popping off.

He's a former M-19 Marxist guerrilla narcoterrorist from the 1970s through 1990, accused of stockpiling weapons and explosives and expropriating land. By some accounts, he's been accused of kidnapping and torturing victims, too. He was jailed for his activity. While he was there, M-19 in alliance with Pablo Escobar assaulted the Colombian Palace of Justice (its supreme court) burning more than 100 people alive, including half the top justices in the country.

Whatever his role, he knows violence and the violent culture of narcoterrorists. Petro's not just playing antifa. In this regard, he resembles Moammar Gadhafi of Libya, whose wild and murderous talk was found to be connected to the bombing of a commercial jetliner over Scotland in 1988.

Petro's recently been accused of involvement in the assassination of a potential presidential rival, Miguel Uribe, by a former Colombian vice president no less, in which the Uribe died last August.

Uribe was shot point blank on a Colombian street by a young sicario, or assassin, and Petro dismissed him as a troubled youth and clapped away into a youth group home for rehab, not getting involved with the question of who paid him -- and the sicario did say he was paid.

Everything about Petro domestically stinks of violence. Where there's smoke, there's some kind of fire.

Now he's made repeated calls for the U.S. military to rebel against its commander, meaning, this is what is on his mind now.

He got thrown out of the U.S. last month for explicitly making that call with a bullhorn at the United Nations and this past weekend, made an indecent and sleazy offer to a retiring U.S. admiral, Alvin Holsey, of the Southern Command, to come to this fancy place he's got in Cartagena (well known for its fleshpots) and be his 'advisor.' The admiral, by the way, has a history of ignoring him, and President Trump responded with an aid cutoff and tariffs.

Third, the group he's aligned with and is seeking to defend in all his murderous talk is none other than the government of Venezuela, led by narco-military officers known as 'the Sun Cartel.'

What was the Sun Cartel up to a few years ago? Actually targeting now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio for murder, and that plot reportedly went to the top.

So again, is this the wild talk of a madman, just demonstrating his unfitness for office? Or is this guy telegraphing that he intends to dispatch assassins? Or is it an attempt to create a climate for murder by some unbalanced person as we have seen in the U.S. in the case of Charlie Kirk?

Presumably, the intelligence community, or better still, Marco Rubio, would have an accurate sense of what is going on here.

Petro's threat shouldn't be dismissed as the mere ravings of a fool, even if it is. There may be more here, in which case, the U.S. would be compelled to act.

