Palestinian ‘influencer’ who celebrated Oct. 7 killed by his own people—and Zohran Mamdani’s wife mourns the loss of her ‘beloved’

As Dr. David Eli writes, Saleh al-Jafarawi, an Arab Palestinian “influencer” who embraced the moniker Mr. FAFO (F–k Around, Find Out)—a dig at Israel—f–ked around, and found out himself. In a truly ironic twist of fate, al-Jafarawi, who posted a video to social media in the days following the October 7th slaughter by Hamas calling it the “happiest” day of his life and praising “Allah” for the barbarity, was killed on the very day the current conflict between Hamas and Israel officially came to an end, and the remaining Israeli hostages were released.

On October 7, as Israelis were being massacred and kidnapped, #MrFAFO (Saleh Jafarawi) posted this video, calling it the happiest day of his life 👇



Today, the last day of the war, was also the last day of his life. He was killed earlier today.#MrFAFO was FAFO’ed. pic.twitter.com/R2s1kDfgfS — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 12, 2025

Even more ironic is that al-Jafarawi was killed by his own people, as they fought each other for political control. Here’s the story, from an item published at The Jerusalem Post yesterday:

Saleh Aljafarawi, a well-known social media influencer affiliated with Hamas known as ‘Mr. FAFO’, was killed by an anti-Hamas militia in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV confirmed on Sunday. According to reports, Aljafarawi — one of the most prominent pro-Hamas voices online in the Gaza Strip — was found shot in the head.

Now, in other news, a “newly empowered” Hamas is running around Gaza executing its own people again, so forgive me, but I’m not exactly sure the reports from Hamas’s news outlet that it wasn’t them but an “anti-Hamas militia” that killed al-Jafarawi are credible—especially considering that al-Jafarawi was found “shot in the head.” (In fact, if I had to guess, I’d say that’s exactly what happened, which would make everything that much more satirical.) Graphic warning, but see here:

BREAKING:



Hamas returns to the areas of Gaza Israel has withdrawn from and starts rounding up people.



Some are shot after accusations of having worked with the Israelis, others are captured for interrogation, suspected of belonging to tribes critical of Hamas pic.twitter.com/QlZpRW7Fyd — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 11, 2025

And here:

Hamas publicly executes three Palestinians.



Mehdi Hasan? Not a word.



Ana Kasparian? Not a word.



Cenk Uygur? Not a word.



https://t.co/J2Pesl9tPF — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 12, 2025

(These people are complete animals.)

What we do know though, is that it wasn’t the IDF.

And, when news of al-Jafarawi’s death made it all the way to New York City, the wife of hopeful mayor Zohran Mamdani announced she was mourning a “beloved”

Per a report at the New York Post this morning:

Rama Duwaji, an animator who tied the knot with the socialist in a February civil ceremony, posted four broken-heart emojis on Instagram to grieve Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi. ‘Beloved Jafarawi,’ she wrote on her Instagram story.

What a total puke, but by all means Democrats, hand them the levers of power.

