One of the greatest mass murders in history is unaddressed and unavenged

You thought, reading the title, that this essay was about Hitler, Stalin, or Mao. Sorry to disappoint, although the murder does have its roots in unchecked centralized control and callous disregard for one’s fellow man. The World Health Organization puts cumulative COVID deaths worldwide at 7.1 million, which would be bad enough, but what makes it worse is that the plague continues.

I just contracted COVID for the first time, and 3 weeks in, it’s still running through me. It came with 104-105 fevers, still packing a punch that I didn’t expect. And being a dutiful spouse, I gave it to my wife.

Image created using AI.

So now, as another winter approaches the Northern Hemisphere, billions of people no longer have just influenza and adenoviruses to worry about. They also must contend with the debilitating and possibly deadly effects of this very curious coronavirus, too, seemingly forever.

Remember when the elites tried to get the bat/animal market explanation down our esophagus? That bit of rational contortionism (though loved by the leftist establishment and, of course, the CCP) ran counter to logic itself:

The epicenter of the pandemic just happened to be in the very city where the Communist Chinese had their only Class 4 virological research facility.

The Wuhan Virological Institute’s specialty just happened to be viruses, specifically coronaviruses, the family to which COVID belongs.

Gain-of-function research on Coronaviruses at Wuhan just happened to begin around 2017, just two years before the outbreak.

This one is a true mind blower: An American research entity, EcoHealth Alliance, was collaborating with the Chinese on gain-of-function coronavirus studies in Wuhan in 2018, funded by the US NIH.

As a medical researcher myself, I give it a 98% likelihood that this virus was “man-made” or, more specifically, that a naturally occurring coronavirus was engineered to have increased virulence and transmissibility. And—voila!—COVID.

Then the avalanche of lies got underway. In 2020, voicing this thinking online resulted in being banned from many sites and guaranteed derision from one’s enlightened, liberal friends.

The Nuremberg trials were held in large part for humanity to say, “Never Again.” I would strongly contend that the world’s failure to hold trials, perhaps in The Hague, for the researchers and administrators who inflicted this scourge on the world resulted, instead, in a “Yet Again” mindset.

As an American, I am intensely curious about how US virology researchers were allowed (and funded) to do cutting-edge virology research in a facility run largely by the CCP military. But as a mere human on planet earth, I’m intensely curious how this line of research ever came about.

Whether it was to construct a bioweapon or to produce a more lethal coronavirus for purposes of study makes no difference to the dead. If it were the latter, it screams hubris on a scale never before imagined. And the perpetrators are out there somewhere, like ex Nazis in South America, free to begin anew. And maybe, unfettered by the lack of imprisonment, their new research is now focusing on hemorrhagic viruses, a development that will likely lead to the end of civilization.

So, who were they? And why did they go unpunished and even unnamed? The revelations could/should have brought about massive wrongful death lawsuits from India, Brazil, Italy, and so on, against the governments of China and the US, if the above scenario had legs. That alone might be the reason for the collective silence.

But again, what do you suppose the likelihood is that similar research isn’t now being performed with diseases such as Ebola? Such research should only be performed on the far side of the moon (and maybe even one of Saturn’s moons), but it’s a safe bet that it’s ongoing much closer.

Researchers worldwide needed to be terrified into a mindset that makes it impossible for them ever to think about engaging in this again. But instead, we are left with “crisis management”—that is, silencing and the very real danger that the next man-made pandemic will make COVID look like a seasonal cold.

A child understands that because one can doesn’t mean one should. When I was three, it kept me from putting my hand on a stove burner. Yet our elite “Betters” seem not to have grasped that great truism. Our fate and our children’s fate hang in that balance.