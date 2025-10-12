Nothing sacred: Bum ousted from Vatican after urinating on St. Peter's basilica altar

So now the altar of St. Peter, where the pope says Mass, has been desecrated. At the Vatican, a bum decided that that altar would be a great place to take a leak.

According to Fox News:

A man is accused of urinating on the Altar of the Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, prompting a swift response from security personnel and drawing the attention of many visitors. Security staff and plainclothes police officers quickly intervened and escorted the man out of the church, according to multiple Italian news outlets. The incident occurred in full view of a large crowd, with footage circulating widely online. Vatican officials had not immediately issued a statement, though some reports indicated that Pope Leo was informed and "shocked to learn of the news." The episode is the latest in a series of disturbances at the basilica in recent years. In February, another individual damaged ceremonial items on the same altar, according to the Catholic News Agency. "This is an episode of a person with a serious mental disability who has been detained by the Vatican Police and then placed at the disposal of the Italian authorities," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement to ANSA.

Apparently, it's happening all the time now.

According to Catholic News Service:

This is not the first time this year that a vandal has attacked the altar from which the pope says Mass. In February, a man desecrated the altar by climbing on top of it and throwing six candelabras that were on the altar to the ground. In June 2023, meanwhile, a Polish man approached the high altar as the basilica was about to close, undressed, and climbed onto the altar. Photos posted online showed the words "Save children of Ukraine" written in marker on his back. The Vatican performed a penitential rite after that act of desecration.erroi

With a sudden pattern like that, coming on the heels of eco-terrorists gluing signs or themselves, tossing soup or paint, onto priceless art masterpieces, including the Vatican's statue of Laocoon in 2022, (where the idiots glued their hands to the artwork), the stage has been set for an open season on the treasures of the Catholic Church.

It's likely part of the blue-city climate even around Rome of allowing bums, drug addicts and people out of their minds into public spaces in the name of equality and the Vatican is very much part of it. T-he Vatican has a bad habit of denying actual problems as they exist in favor of absolute dogmatic conclusions-- that all illegals are good, that no illegals commit crimes, open the borders but we won't say so openly, let all comers in. The same can be applied to drug addicts and other disturbed peple who need complete supervision, not the freedom to roam the historic churches and museums.

Instead of requiring a dress code and absolute decorum in a sacred and historic space, which they did not when they had their gay Mass recently and some of the 'worshippers' rolled in with foul-worded clothing, they let everyone in on their own terms, which means, a lot of lunatics get in with various agendas to do harm.

This incident was harmful because it gives Muslim terrorists and eco-terrorists fresh ideas for what to do to destroy the pillars of civilization. Wouldn't they be happy to desecrate, if not destroy, the actual altar of St. Peter? This jackass, and we don't know what his mental condition was, though he may have been anti-Catholic, has set a precedent for disgusting behavior around sacred spaces that will be repeated again and again until it becomes a new normal.

The sad thing is, they will probably respond by setting up Plexiglas screens instead of metting rules and employing bouncers, all with good intentions, of course, on the grounds that all people are alike with souls to save. Well, they aren't, and personal responsibility has a lot to do with those differences.

This is bad stuff because these historic objects don't belong to them, they belong to the Church as it was and as it will be -- this is why the Vatican bureaucrats cannot sell these objects. If it's not theirs, then they need to be good stewards for future generations.

Right now, they will need to start making hard decisions, recognizing at long last the failures of blue-city problems.

