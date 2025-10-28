Nobody wants to go back in Argentina

(See also, “Argentina’s voters give socialism the heave-ho” by Monica Showalter.)

It took a bit too long for the numbers to be released, but it was worth the wait. Maybe the best explanation for the Argentine results comes from a voter in Buenos Aires. I watched a bit of the live coverage from Argentina, and one man said it all. "We don't want to go back," and that's what this amazing election is all about.

Let's check this out from Buenos Aires:

President Javier Milei’s party won Argentina’s midterm vote Sunday, a result that will give the libertarian leader a strong foothold in Congress to continue pursuing aggressive free-market policies that have won praise and a financial lifeline from Donald Trump. Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, received 41% of votes nationwide with 92% of ballots counted, according to data published by Interior Minister Guillermo Francos on Sunday. It led in most of Argentina’s provinces and finished well ahead of the main opposition party, which in all of its iterations garnered about 32% of the vote, local newspaper Clarin said. Milei said in a victory speech that he’d have the backing of 101 members of the lower house and 20 senators, without specifying if that total included members of other parties he had partnered with in the vote. The results would push Milei comfortably past the one-third of seats he needs in the 257-member lower house to protect his veto power, as well as a base to pursue legislative priorities like tax, labor and pension reforms as he seeks to overhaul the nation’s beleaguered economy.

Tax, labor and pension reforms or exactly what the economy needs. President Milei's new political strength will allow him to push through these reforms, especially now that the voters have his back. I wasn't sure if Milei would do this because "Peronismo" is a strong addiction down there. It looks like he did, and that's good news.

The big loser is Peronism, those policies from the days of Peron that sank this country. As I heard last night from voters, our taxes are high and the infrastructure stinks. The corruption did not help the losing side.

The big winner is U.S.-Argentina relations. This is further vindication that President Trump and Secretary Rubio are totally correct about supporting these reform-minded politicians like Milei. Also, the right-center governments popping up in Ecuador, Paraguay, and Bolivia will get a huge lift.

Great news from Argentina. Take your wife "tango dancing" Saturday night!

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: The White House