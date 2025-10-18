« Trump’s triumphs vs. Democrat failures: Celebrating life over death
October 18, 2025

No Kings: March of the aging white hippies and fusty old karens

By Monica Showalter
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Amid big media fanfare, with the Wall Street Journal announcing "millions" expected, the lefty astroturf operation funded by foundations called 'No Kings' held another multi-city rally, vowing to Get Trump this time.

It was, to say the least, underwhelming. I doubt it was 'millions.'

What's more, while some areas did draw a lot of people, it was pretty amazing to see how old and washed up most of the protestors were, like they were reliving their Woodstock days and having a good time.

Time for some tai chi stretches:

They acted as though they were on the clock, too, meaning, whoever was paying them wasn't paying overtime. Off to the buffet table ...

Some of the much-touted crowds were rather ... small:

Many of them were unsavory, with calls to violence:

Antifa was prominent:

Along with assorted weirdos:

Andy Ngo found a really weird one:

Along with a lot of ignorant fools.

Here come the teachers' unions, showing off their spelling skills:

Others really didn't know what they wanted:

He seemed to be channeling this guy.

The Trumpies here probably anticipated this -- it is Portland, after all:

Meanwhile, No Kings had some charmers among their sponsors, presumably, organizations that gave them money:

And of course, some of them pined for the pre-peace days before President Trump ended the Gaza war, waving their battle flags with no war to go to:

If this is the best the Democrats have to offer -- washed up radicals, paid protestors, and absolute weirdos and likely criminals, the Trump revolution has nothing to worry about. Who would want to associated with such manifest losers?

Image: Screen shot from X video

Related Topics: Leftists
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com