No Kings: March of the aging white hippies and fusty old karens

Amid big media fanfare, with the Wall Street Journal announcing "millions" expected, the lefty astroturf operation funded by foundations called 'No Kings' held another multi-city rally, vowing to Get Trump this time.

Millions across the U.S. are expected to converge on parks and downtown squares Saturday for a second “No Kings” rally to protest what they say are authoritarian actions of the Trump administration https://t.co/XVeS8EbYlm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 18, 2025

It was, to say the least, underwhelming. I doubt it was 'millions.'

What's more, while some areas did draw a lot of people, it was pretty amazing to see how old and washed up most of the protestors were, like they were reliving their Woodstock days and having a good time.

Just one of the two No Kings protest locations in The Villages, Florida had over 4,500 attendees. Still waiting on a count from the other location. They had to split to accommodate the crowds. So far, this is my favorite sign of the day from one of my favorite Villagers pic.twitter.com/XMI9E9nv30 — Barbie for Congress (FL-11) (@Barbie4Congress) October 18, 2025

The elderly convention was great! Errr sorry, the No Kings protest was great! pic.twitter.com/jk2WZtIOj5 — Olivia Krolczyk ✞ (@oliviakrolczyk_) October 18, 2025

🚨LIVE: No Kings Protest Springfield, Ohio.



Several Hundred Protesters, average age 65+



Petition for Rank Choice Voting being passed around the crowd. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ynlWwx2c7I — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 14, 2025

This is the "No Kings" protest in Marion NC, about a 30 minute drive from Asheville NC.



The crowd that showed up is BEYOND PARODY at this point...



...literally every single person at this protest is retired and white



Honestly, I've never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/fqSU8pOGUR — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 18, 2025

No kings - Chicago pic.twitter.com/McVmz7qrCu — John Cusack (@johncusack) October 18, 2025

Time for some tai chi stretches:

Demonstrators dancing at a “No Kings” protest today in Chicago pic.twitter.com/wc1LSeYX5E — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 18, 2025

They acted as though they were on the clock, too, meaning, whoever was paying them wasn't paying overtime. Off to the buffet table ...

BREAKING - At exactly 1 PM, all of the “No Kings” protesters in Times Square immediately dispersed.



Totally normal and definitely not astroturfed. pic.twitter.com/4dISCtxvyL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 18, 2025

Some of the much-touted crowds were rather ... small:

Red, Red Guernsey County, Ohio



NO KINGS pic.twitter.com/vpMWVx4rmj — James F. Love IV (@JamesFLoveIV) October 18, 2025

A distinct dearth of "No Kings" protesters in Times Square today. What a flop. They should rename it "No No Kings". pic.twitter.com/1GIGRwn8Vo — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 18, 2025

No Kings Day Oct 18 — Anti-Trump 'No Kings' protesters line the streets of Freeport, Maine (Credit: @pjisurfs)pic.twitter.com/RVliXXr5sV — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 18, 2025

No Kings protestors standing on MOUNDS OF GARBAGE!!!



Their response to me was, “Why don’t you clean it up!?”



These people are just self centered assholes who are incapable of recognizing they have zero substance and really don’t care about community. @LukeSlywaker and I were… pic.twitter.com/7ZLYaucCpt — Adam Huntington (@Adventuring_RE) October 18, 2025

Many of them were unsavory, with calls to violence:

I’m currently covering the No Kings Protest in NYC, where masked men are holding a sign reading “ALL NAZIS GO TO HELL” depicting a MAGA hat and the word ICE.



Masked members of the “NYC ICE watch” group were also chanting “punch a Nazi” earlier

pic.twitter.com/LTtoUfv90B — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 18, 2025

Antifa was prominent:

NYC- A large group of protesters dressed in black bloc and waving an ANTIFA flag are marching in today’s No Kings Protest.



This comes after reporting by @MrAndyNgo that ANTIFA has called for their members to embed into the march today to, “help further mainstream Antifa's… pic.twitter.com/A10wxjzqsG — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) October 18, 2025

Along with assorted weirdos:

🚨Never-Trumper George Conway spotted wearing an "I am Antifa" shirt at DMV "No Kings" protest. pic.twitter.com/0PFYZxD9nd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2025

There are reports of very strong wafts of medicated ointment in the air at this particular No Kings Rally. pic.twitter.com/cKeQ7h9tmR — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 18, 2025

Andy Ngo found a really weird one:

Muslim Trantifa gunman Eric Austin, aka “Sumayyah Dawud,” is at the “No Kings” protest in Phoenix. Last year he was a person of interest in a m—rder investigation but has not been charged yet. Phoenix Police recommend charges but the prosecutor has not charged him. https://t.co/80DjiK1udP pic.twitter.com/gPck7ZKp3N — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2025

Along with a lot of ignorant fools.

Here come the teachers' unions, showing off their spelling skills:

Teachers unions are sponsoring No Kings protests—more aptly “I Hate America” rallies—across the country.



I suppose they should brush up on grammar instead of protesting a nonexistent king. pic.twitter.com/AYeu1PR9EN — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 18, 2025

Others really didn't know what they wanted:

🚨#BREAKING: Two "No Kings" protestors in frog costumes were interviewed by the news in Charlotte NC asking what they were protesting for.



Neither could give a coherent answer.



"We're worried we are gonna lose and we are here, to prove like, we don't wanna lose that right..." pic.twitter.com/6JaqlcAPT0 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 18, 2025

He seemed to be channeling this guy.

The Trumpies here probably anticipated this -- it is Portland, after all:

🚨 NOW: Pro-Trump protestors are being HARASSED and even ASSAULTED by leftists at the No Kings event in Portland



The Trump supporters are simply walking through a public park, but leftists don’t allow that.



The left is vile. pic.twitter.com/mn1DlMwdnc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 18, 2025

Meanwhile, No Kings had some charmers among their sponsors, presumably, organizations that gave them money:

In case you were wondering who is behind the No Kings March…it’s the Communist Party and the Marxist Movement. They don’t even hide it… pic.twitter.com/g112pnnS6K — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) October 18, 2025

And of course, some of them pined for the pre-peace days before President Trump ended the Gaza war, waving their battle flags with no war to go to:

🚨 NOW: Giant Palestinian Flag Hangs over No Kings rally in DC pic.twitter.com/WYHP914556 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2025

If this is the best the Democrats have to offer -- washed up radicals, paid protestors, and absolute weirdos and likely criminals, the Trump revolution has nothing to worry about. Who would want to associated with such manifest losers?

Image: Screen shot from X video