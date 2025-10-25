No Kings: Democrats against the republic

True or false:

Democrats aren’t protecting democracy; they’re protesting our republic. True

Democrats aren’t protesting a king; they’re protesting a fair election. True.

Many, if not most, protesters have no idea what they’re protesting. True.

Democrats are protesting the rule of law. True.

Democrats are protesting the death of DEI. True.

The “No Kings” protests accomplished precisely nothing. True.

The mobs participating in the “No Kings” protests were largely clueless. Their organizers and funders weren’t. Their goal was and remains the abolition of America’s constitutional, representative republic and the installation of “our democracy,” a tyranny of the majority.

That’s not semantics, and they know it. America is not a democracy—the Founders made sure of that--which is why Democrats avoid speaking “republic” like a vampire avoids sunlight. Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution guarantees to every state a republican form of government, which Democrats abhor. Thus do they champion “our democracy” where 50.00001% of the electorate can deprive the minority of property, liberty and life. That’s also why Democrats vehemently resist election integrity and want to eliminate the First and Second Amendments.

Graphic: X Post

Coincidentally, monarchs don’t like those kinds of individual liberties. Donald Trump does. The invaluable Victor Davis Hanson explains:

Why then do the Democrats’ “No Kings” protests claim that Trump is a monarch? Answer: Through open and fair elections, the left lost most of its former political power in Congress, the White House, and the Supreme Court. Now in their fury and impotence, Democrats hit the streets—projecting onto their hated nemesis, Donald Trump, their own past preferences for kingly methods.

Roger Kimball explains why Trump is no king:

On November 5, 2024, Donald Trump won the United States presidential election against Kamala Harris. It was a convincing win. Trump snagged victory in the Electoral College, where the contest is officially decided, 312 to 226. He needed only 270 to prevail. He also won the popular vote (a nice but unnecessary distinction), with 77,302,580 votes to 75,017,613, a margin of almost 2 million votes.

In other words, our representative republic functioned as designed, which is what has the “our democracy” left so exercised. This too:

Donald Trump was elected chiefly because he promised to do four things: (1) seal the Southern border; (2) remove the millions of illegal immigrants preying upon the country; (3) wage war upon the reign of woke ideology; (4) jump-start and Americanize the moribund economy. Nota bene: these are things he campaigned on. Things he was elected to do. This is what people voted for. And that is precisely what the “No Kings” mob is protesting.

It's also precisely what Trump, who is keeping his promises, is doing. And what of the clueless? Many independent journalists asked rally participants why they were protesting. What is Trump doing to imperil their freedom? Why is he a king? What has he done illegally? The responses were comical. Some admitted they didn’t think their liberties were endangered at all. Others stood in dumbfounded silence.

Turning Point USA’s Caroline Joyous asked “No Kings” protesters why they thought Trump endangered their freedom, but none offered substantive answers. A woman protesting Trump was left speechless when asked to name her main reason for demonstrating. After fumbling for an answer and saying she disagreed with “a lot of decisions,” she abruptly ended the interview, admitting it wasn’t “appropriate” for her to continue.

One would think people taking the time to protest on a weekend would be able to present rational reasons for that choice. I’m protesting because…uh…you know…because…uh…Trump?

Graphic: X Post

The Democrats/Marxists/anarchists behind this and other acts of political theater know exactly what they’re doing, even if they won’t honestly admit it. They’re protesting their loss of power and their inability to win fair election without lies, trickery and violating the law. They’re mad as hell that they have no coherent leaders and that their usual rhetoric isn’t working anymore. The more Americans understand America is a republic and not a democracy and that distinction makes all the difference, the more power Democrats lose. Facing potential generations out of power is making them desperate and desperate people resort to violence to get their way.

The clueless are useful idiots, people who can be relied upon to participate in political theater. They’ve always voted Democrat just because, and they’re going to believe whatever Democrat “leaders” like AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Gavin Newsom and the Democrat media tell them. Last weekend, many, even most protestors were the white, elderly Democrat base, proving yet again you can’t teach old dogs new tricks—or the reality of the American system of government.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.