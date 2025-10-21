Ninth Circuit: Trump can send the Oregon National Guard to Portland

Well, it turns out that Portland’s radicals cannot block ICE from carrying out its statutory duties—at least for now. The Ninth Circuit has ended a temporary restraining order preventing President Trump from sending the Oregon National Guard to the beleaguered ICE outpost. With the Guard in place, ICE should soon be back in business.

As non-mainstream media news sites have reported, ICE facilities across America have been the sites of sustained attacks from leftwing activists doing their best to keep illegal aliens from being repatriated (or, if they’re violent criminals, imprisoned). When Trump finally announced that he would send the Oregon National Guard to protect ICE agents and facilities in Portland, the city of Portland and the State of Oregon responded by suing him. Trump then tried the workaround of federalizing the California National Guard, a matter that also went to the same court.

On the weekend of October 4 and 5, Judge Karin Immergut (a Republican!) issued two TROs blocking Trump from deploying Oregon National Guard troops, and troops from any other state, to protect ICE agents and facilities in Portland. They were a peculiar set of orders to say the least.

President Trump relied on 10 U.S.C. § 12406 to justify his deployment orders. It has its roots some of the oldest laws in the United States, the Militia Acts of 1792 and 1795. Congress empowered the president (that would be George Washington) to call in the militia “whenever the laws of the United States shall be opposed or the execution thereof obstructed.” In 1792, every free, able-bodied adult man was a member of the militia—and, in fact, they still are today. However, beginning in the 20th century, we now use the National Guard as an “official” militia.

Washington used the Militia Acts to put down the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794, and Jefferson invoked them when word of the Aaron Burr conspiracy emerged. When Southern states engaged in their massive insurrection against the federal government, Abraham Lincoln relied on the Militia Acts to mobilize troops.

In 1956, at the height of Southern Democrat opposition to the Civil Rights Movement, Congress updated the old Militia Acts, codifying them in § 12406. The new law, intended to preserve federal supremacy (which is found in the Supremacy Clause), allows the president to call in the guard when there’s a rebellion against the US or its laws:

Whenever— [snip] (2) there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States; or (3) the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States; the President may call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard of any State in such numbers as he considers necessary to repel the invasion, suppress the rebellion, or execute those laws. Orders for these purposes shall be issued through the governors of the States or, in the case of the District of Columbia, through the commanding general of the National Guard of the District of Columbia.

As you can see, the statute does not require congressional authorization to call in the National Guard, nor does it impose standards to measure what constitutes a rebellion or a situation in which the President is “unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States.” The one thing that’s clear is that the statute does not place any authority in the judicial branch to make the decision.

Nevertheless, Judge Immergut (again, a Republican!) concluded that she just didn’t believe the government’s reports that the protests were impeding ICE’s ability to execute the laws and putting ICE agents at risk. She felt that the Tenth Amendment overrode Trump’s decision.

That was a big “hmm,” because the Tenth Amendment states that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” But of course, protecting the border against invasion is a federal prerogative, and that implies catching and repelling invaders within the border.

That was where matters stood yesterday, when the Ninth Circuit stayed the TRO blocking Trump from deploying the Oregon National Guard pending an appeal. Given that the government’s opening brief on appeal isn’t due until November 3, and that Oregon’s and Portland’s briefs aren’t due until December 1, this means that the Oregon National Guard will have a lot of time to take care of matters in that volatile city before we hear from the Ninth Circuit again.

The Ninth Circuit’s decision begins by detailing the obstruction and violence at the Portland ICE facility, including actions that put ICE agents at risk and impeded their ability to execute immigration laws. It’s quite a list of illegal conduct, emphasizing just how strange it is that Immergut concluded that things were copacetic in Portland.

As far as the Ninth Circuit’s per curiam decision is concerned, the nail in the TRO’s coffin is that “the district court substituted its own assessment of the facts for the President’s assessment of the facts.” That’s the heart of the matter. The statutory language and controlling law mean that the president’s discretion is significant and a district court judge’s personal opinions are almost irrelevant.

I don’t usually recommend reading appellate court decisions because they’re boring, but this one is well-written, has myriad interesting facts about what’s happening in Portland, and offers a good historical analysis of the President’s power under § 12406. If you take the time to read it, you’ll get a good education in statutory construction and learn about Antifa madness across America (with Portland as an example).