Newsom's and Weiner's vile law ties cops' hands on child sex-trafficking

California's statehouse Democrats called their 2022 law the "Safer Streets for All Act."

Gov. Gavin Newsom gladly signed Senate Bill 357 sponsored by radical state Sen. Scott Wiener, and his ACLU pals hailed it as a bill that "will move California one step closer to acknowledging sex workers as deserving of full dignity and respect."

But its effect has been the opposite for vulnerable children without functioning families -- who end up coerced into lives of prostitution by sex-traffickers and the pimp trade is flourishing.

The law prohibits any enforcement action against loitering with intent of commiting prostitution, supposedly because cops are racist and like to target black and trans people.

The real effect is that cops can't catch sex-traffickers of children anymore. Eleven-year old girls just line the streets of Los Angeles openly now, waiting to be bought and sold like meat for perverts, and cops can't do a thing to stop them.

That's what was found by New York Times reporter Emily Baumgaertner Nunn, in a long investigative report about child sex-trafficking on Los Angeles's Figueroa Street, in a stretch appropriately called 'The Blade.'

She writes of a pitiful young teenage prostitute she calls 'Ana' whose mother was a drunk, who got bounced around foster care homes, who ran away, and who was picked up by a pimp she met on Instagram, at the tender age of 13.

Over the years, the Blade had become much busier than when Ana started: more girls, more customers, more traffickers idling in their Hellcats and Porsches on the side streets, watching to make sure their girls didn’t hide any money and didn’t snitch. Ana had seen the Blade expand from three main intersections of Figueroa to more than three miles. She had met girls brought in from the East Coast and the Deep South, and there sometimes seemed to be four times as many minors as before — easy to spot by their over-the-top makeup and unsteady gait. The police helicopters Ana used to notice hovering overhead with search lights seemed to become infrequent. Eventually, she said, they disappeared completely.

Nunn describes a mecca for child prostitutes, noting in another section that the girls are often flown around to different parts of the country but in the end usually wind up on Figueroa Street.

What she's describing is that California has become a magnet for pimps, who know very well that the consequences of their evil acts will be no consequences and their trade is growing.

While the ACLU hailed SB 357 as an anti-violence measure, the Times report describes, with sickening detail, the amount of violence 'Ana' has been subject to because nobody out there can throw the cuffs on the pimp who abuses her -- her front teeth are knocked out, her colon was injured in a reckless driving incident so she wears an ostomy bag, and who knows how many diseases she's picked up from the dirtbags who 'patronize' (or rather rape) her as she has been doing this since she was a child, as she strives to meet "quota" for the pimps.

Nunn notes that younger girls often command higher prices from the men who patronize prostitutes so they become targets for assault and robberies as older prostitutes seek to make their 'quotas.' More violence for them -- and Newsom was warned about this before he signed the bill.

It's just an unimaginably horrible life, and it's made harder because the girls often suffer from some variety of Stockholm syndrome, attached to their pimps as the only life they know.

The long investigative article delves into the lives of the cops, and a NGO worker, who are trying to stop this horrible human rights abuse, to save poor girls like Ana, and who are stymied at every corner by this vile law.

Underaged girls are being s*x trafficked along a 50-block stretch in Los Angeles and law enforcement's hands are tied thanks to Scott Wiener's bill that was signed into law by Gavin Newsom.



A New York Times report reveals how girls as young as 11 are being forced to solicit… pic.twitter.com/PcP63KoVVM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2025

Here's another problem -- Christian families are being excluded from sponsoring children as foster parents, leaving the system overwhelmed and the kids underserved:

In this NYT piece about child sex trafficking in LA, they note the foster care system is overwhelmed to a breaking point



Keep in mind that California has banned Christians from being foster parents https://t.co/y8ylYelNgh — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 27, 2025

The only people who have benefited from Wiener's law are literally pimps who sell the bodies of children on the streets, over and over, for big profits.

The cops have to amass evidence by the ton before they can move in on a trafficker of children, and the lefty judges often just let them out, putting the girls who have cooperated with the cops at risk when the pimp gets out and comes looking for them.

The cop units are underfunded by the defund-the-police movement and leftist government, with the kiddie vice unit disbanded, save for one lonely cop.

An NGO worker is featured, too, desperately trying to hunt Ana down after she ran away and ended up on the streets again and it's heartbreaking to learn of how thwarted she is in getting Ana out of that foul, fatal, life.

All because of this nasty law, sponsored by Wiener and signed by Newsom, a law that makes it all but impossible to slap the cuffs onto traffickers of kiddie sex for big dollars, leaving the lives of thousands of girls in ruins.

What an evil, horrible law this is, and what an evil man Wiener is, and Newsom is, standing up for pimps at the expense of vulnerable children. If they were men, they'd do all they could do to stop this evil trade and protect the children But they're not: They don't have that instinct. That makes them maggots.

Image: X video screen shot