Newsom blocks Glock

Glock makes the most popular line of handguns in America. They’re accurate, reliable, affordable and brilliantly designed. Glock owns 65-75% of the police market and a like portion of the civilian market. There are millions in American hands. In 2021, Glock produced 581,944 handguns, 4.2% of all US made firearms.

The Supreme Court’s Heller (2008) and Bruen (2022) decisions made clear guns in “common use” for lawful purposes by Americans enjoy full Second Amendment protection. Democrats, however, make their own reality and try to force everyone to live in it. That’s why blue states have tended to ignore the Court and continue to write anti-liberty/gun laws that clearly violate the Second Amendment.

They do this knowing they’re going to spend untold millions of taxpayer dollars to inevitably lose, but in the meantime they throw red meat to their Communist base and might even get to put some honest Americans in jail and bankrupt others. They also get street cred for being leaders of the anti-Trump/America “resistance.” Such a one is California Governor Gavin Newsom, who imagines himself the next POTUS. He has banned Glocks and Glock pattern handguns. The ban goes into effect July 1, 2026.

The “Glock Ban” is Democrat-sponsored legislation, fashioned as a response to the use of “Glock Switches,” which are already illegal. “Glock switches” are federally prohibited plastic pieces that can be affixed to the rear of a Glock slide to make the pistol shoot full auto.

“Glock switches” and any other part that converts a semiautomatic firearm into a full auto arm are already federal felonies. In essence, the law declares semiautomatic Glocks machineguns even though they aren’t. It’s more of the same Democrat anti-liberty/gun legislation. It deprives the law abiding of their Second Amendment liberties but does nothing to deter criminals. They’re the people using illegal Glock switches, and the people Democrats take pains not to punish for their many crimes.

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley previews the Supreme Court’s virtually certain response to Newsom:

Scalia, however, joined Justice Clarence Thomas in 2015 in a dissent in the denial of certiorari in Friedman v. Highland Park, involving a local ban on semi-automatic firearms. Thomas wrote that “several Courts of Appeals… have upheld categorical bans on firearms that millions of Americans commonly own for lawful purposes” and that such rulings are “noncompliance with our Second Amendment precedents.” Thomas noted that such rulings suggested that states could ban “AR-style semiautomatic rifles” even though an “overwhelming majority of citizens who own and use such rifles do so for lawful purposes, including self-defense and target shooting. Under our precedents, that is all that is needed for citizens to have a right under the Second Amendment to keep such weapons.”

AR-15s are among the most popular and common firearms in America, and Glocks are even more popular and numerous. It’s impossible to find examples of more commonly owned guns. Turley notes the real purpose of the law is in its text:

“A ‘machinegun-convertible pistol’ as any semiautomatic pistol with a cruciform trigger bar that can be readily converted by hand or with common household tools into a machinegun by the installation or attachment of a pistol converter, as specified, and “pistol converter” as any device or instrument that, when installed in or attached to the rear of the slide of a semiautomatic pistol, replaces the backplate and interferes with the trigger mechanism and thereby enables the pistol to shoot automatically more than one shot by a single function of the trigger.”

If the law were to stand, California would establish the precedent that any semiautomatic pistol can be banned because all could theoretically be converted to fully automatic fire, even though merely possessing such parts or making such alterations are federal felonies. That’s precisely the intention of such laws.

Gavin Newsom, however, has at least one additional goal. He knows this law is blatantly unconstitutional and will, in due course, be struck down. But in the meantime, he can portray himself as an anti-liberty/gun champion and set himself above his potential 2028 Democrat opponents. None of them have banned one of the most popular and common guns in America, at least not yet.

Even in California, Republican voter registrations are on the rise, while Democrats are declining. This unconstitutional, desperation play by Newsom is among the reasons for that welcome change.

