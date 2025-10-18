New York City could have a Republican mayor again

Are you as tired as I am of reading about election polls that tell me who is going to win long before the votes are cast? At times, it seems as though we have no need to vote at all, because the pollsters have already decided on a candidate.

In 2016, every news program reported that Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in for president and that Donald Trump didn’t stand a chance. I don’t know what polls they were reading, but every time I watched a Trump rally, there were thousands of enthusiastic supporters cheering him on at large-capacity stadiums. Conversely, Hillary was having difficulty filling up standard-size ballrooms at hotels when she took to the microphone.

Whereas Trump was unable to fit all of his attendees into those huge enclosures, forcing thousands to congregate outside and watch his speeches on large screens, Clinton was forced to invite celebrities like Madonna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and numerous others from the supercilious world of left-wing lunacy to entice people to show up at her meager gatherings. Nevertheless, whenever I watched a news report, I was being conditioned to believe that Trump was merely a showman doing a schtick and trying to get publicity for his vast business holdings. In other words, the media were telling me, and millions of other voters, that our eyes were lying to us. In fact, the media were feeding us propaganda on steroids!

I see the same scenario playing out in the NYC mayoral race. Zohran Mamdani is the Democrat party nominee to capture Gracie Mansion, and the media tell us every day that he’s way ahead in the polls. His opponents, Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee, appear to have been left out of the conversation as far as the media are concerned. Inasmuch as NYC is a left-wing media empire, it’s not hard to figure out who their choice is to run the Big Apple.

“Democrat Socialist Mamdani is poised to be the next mayor,” screams a presumptuous headline, weeks before the general election. As President Reagan would say, “there you go again.” They should drop the “Democrat” part of his title, which is merely an attempt to make the “Socialist” part sound less ominous.

Meanwhile, Cuomo, who was defeated by Mamdani in the Democrat primary, has picked up some votes since the current mayor, Eric Adams, ended his moribund campaign. Still, all the polls tell voters that Cuomo is an also-ran. Moreover, Curtis Sliwa is being totally ignored, even as he holds rallies all across the city, meeting with regular folks who meet and greet him with a level of excitement that says they’re fed up with the typical left-wing rhetoric that has turned the streets over to drugs and thugs. Whereas Sliwa has been a warrior against street crime as founder of the Guardian Angels, a non-profit volunteer organization that has patrolled the streets and subways since 1979, Mamdani has supported defunding the police and creating a “Dept of Community Safety,” which raises the question: “What does he think the NYPD is?” The most important job of the mayor is to keep people safe from the violent gangs and other malevolent denizens of that crime-ridden metropolis.

Frankly, if residents don’t feel safe in their homes and on the streets, the whole idea of a civilized society is an oxymoron. Decent, hardworking citizens are afraid to leave their homes unoccupied as they head for their places of employment because burglars are on the prowl, day and night. It reminds me of the Rodney Dangerfield line when he jokes about coming from a tough neighborhood: “Every time I shut the window in my apartment, it’s on someone’s fingers.” He had another line about his first day in the neighborhood: “I asked a cop, ‘How long is the walk to the subway?’ Cop said, ‘I don’t know — so far, no one’s ever made it.’” Although humor can serve as a coping mechanism, it loses its comedic effect when it becomes personal.

When Sliwa meets with neighborhood groups from every racial and ethnic background, homeowners, apartment-dwellers, business-owners, and working families crowd around him in the streets, yelling, “Curtis for Mayor,” and “Make NYC great again!” They’re the law-abiding, tax-paying people who are tired of being ignored, as politicians cater to the subhumans, who neither obey the law nor pay the taxes.

If fear is as strong a motivating factor as I think it is, then Sliwa’s election should be a no-brainer.

Let’s keep in mind that Mamdani’s Democrat primary win was a victory over a disgraced ex-governor. Additionally, about three times as many people vote in the general election as compared to the primary. Furthermore, in the general, a candidate can win by a plurality, meaning he doesn’t need 50% plus one vote. Consequently, in a hypothetical case, Sliwa could win with 34% of the vote if Mamdani and Cuomo were to garner 33% each.

Unless my eyes are lying to me, Sliwa has at least that many voters willing to save their city from the radical Marxist slouching toward Gomorrah.

Image via Pexels.