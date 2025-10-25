New revelations of baby-selling, burglary rings, and other crimes of the open border

If there's any doubt about the horror of Joe Biden's open border, and the righteousness of President Trump working to stop it, a look at the new innovations in crime and thuggery brought to our shores should disabuse them of that romantic notion.

Here are some fresh pickings from illegal aliens who never should have been allowed within ten miles of our country:

🚨 BREAKING: Florida police just busted a COLOMBIA THEFT RING run by illegal aliens, disguised as "landscapers."



"5 suspects now sit in jail...ALL 5 are Colombian nationals in the US illegally with ICE detainers."



"This Colombian crime ring had FAKE uniforms and detailed maps… pic.twitter.com/I9CYV11ckL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025

What a sleazy racket. In times past, you could usually trust your contractors, or at least be able to check on them. Now, no one can be trusted -- there's a burglar in every home visit of any kind.

Meanwhile, in California, there's this:

🚨 Breaking: 21-year-old truck driver Jashanpreet Singh has been arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a chain-reaction crash on the I-10 in Ontario killed three people and injured four others.



Two victims were burned beyond recognition.



Terrible. pic.twitter.com/f9EUgxG6hJ — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 22, 2025

Jashanpreet Singh, the man who caused the fatal 8 car crash in Ontario, CA was an ILLEGAL and did not have a valid commercial license!!



I blame this on the Democrats for allowing illegals to overrun our country for their own political agendas !!!! 😡 pic.twitter.com/c5JqUORS7n — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) October 23, 2025

He didn't even try to break. California's Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued 62,000 truck-driving licenses to these illegal alien drivers, blaming the feds for handing them work permits based on their fake asylum claims instead -- this, of course, was the doing of the Biden administration. Now we see what can go wrong:

BREAKING: In statement to @FoxNews, California Governor @GavinNewsom office acknowledges that Indian illegal alien truck driver Jashanpreet Singh, charged w/ killing 3 in a DUI crash in Ontario on Tuesday, has a California CDL, but points the finger at the Feds for giving him a… pic.twitter.com/TBg0dsDweD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Meanwhile, others are committing less spectacular crimes -- but joining the revolving door, putting their crime sprees on 'repeat':

🚨BREAKING: Venezuelan Anthony Vasquez Guedez, arrested eight times in less than two years, is now detained for allegedly stabbing a man to steal his phone in Chicago.



Prosecutors say the victim was recording the neighborhood to send footage to family when Vasquez Guedez… pic.twitter.com/WRelwiOXzR — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 24, 2025

In Sweden, there's this out:

And this one deserves special mention:

Meet “La Diabla”, the BABY trafficker.



An insidious predator who lured pregnant women on the premise of fake care, performed illegal C-sections, then harvested their organs, and SOLD their newborn babies. Thanks to intelligence from @ODNIgov, Mexican authorities captured her.… pic.twitter.com/mUe9BEXdba — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) October 24, 2025

This is the full investigation into what happened to the women killed for their babies in Juarez. Watch it. https://t.co/Vz3dVjpR7y — Katarina Szulc (@KatarinaSzulc) October 2, 2025

The cartel dirtbags in Mexico, fattened on the 'crossing fees' from migrants, began a capital expansion program to lure poor pregnant women to their desert lairs for 'health care,' ripped the babies from their wombs in illegal c-sections without anasthesia, then harvested the organs of the mothers to sell for transplants. They also sold the babies for $14,000 apiece, illegally in El Paso.

Only the intelligence-crimefighting juggernaut, and cooperation with Mexican authorities made that apprehension possible.

What a vile and evil plague is out there -- in addition to all the grotesque new crimes being seen in the U.S. It's vile, and it need never have happened were it not for Democrats who opened this Pandora's box of evils in the name of importing new voters.

The more open the border the less trust there is in society:

They've known for a long time the damage All this immigration can do.



It's intentional to help destroy Western Civilization, in order to start something new the way they want.



We're seeing it happen in realtime across the UK/EU and elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/YvJxlryFX5 — Priceless Debates 🇺🇸 (@YourRightPrice) October 25, 2025

And now we are reaping the fruits of Democrats' ambitions and hatred for the United States in these evils. It's an outrage.

Image: Screen shot from shared Fox News video, via X