October 25, 2025

New revelations of baby-selling, burglary rings, and other crimes of the open border

By Monica Showalter
If there's any doubt about the horror of Joe Biden's open border, and the righteousness of President Trump working to stop it, a look at the new innovations in crime and thuggery brought to our shores should disabuse them of that romantic notion.

Here are some fresh pickings from illegal aliens who never should have been allowed within ten miles of our country:

What a sleazy racket. In times past, you could usually trust your contractors, or at least be able to check on them. Now, no one can be trusted -- there's a burglar in every home visit of any kind.

Meanwhile, in California, there's this:

He didn't even try to break. California's Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued 62,000 truck-driving licenses to these illegal alien drivers, blaming the feds for handing them work permits based on their fake asylum claims instead -- this, of course, was the doing of the Biden administration. Now we see what can go wrong:

Meanwhile, others are committing less spectacular crimes -- but joining the revolving door, putting their crime sprees on 'repeat':

In Sweden, there's this out:

And this one deserves special mention:

The cartel dirtbags in Mexico, fattened on the 'crossing fees' from migrants, began a capital expansion program to lure poor pregnant women to their desert lairs for 'health care,' ripped the babies from their wombs in illegal c-sections without anasthesia, then harvested the organs of the mothers to sell for transplants. They also sold the babies for $14,000 apiece, illegally in El Paso.

Only the intelligence-crimefighting juggernaut, and cooperation with Mexican authorities made that apprehension possible. 

What a vile and evil plague is out there -- in addition to all the grotesque new crimes being seen in the U.S. It's vile, and it need never have happened were it not for Democrats who opened this Pandora's box of evils in the name of importing new voters.

The more open the border the less trust there is in society:

And now we are reaping the fruits of Democrats' ambitions and hatred for the United States in these evils. It's an outrage.

Image: Screen shot from shared Fox News video, via X

