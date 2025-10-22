Myths about Obama vs. facts about Trump, and the hypocrites at the No King rallies

Most of the media exists to push Democrat talking points, nothing more. They sure don’t care about the radicals who fund the “No Kings” protests, and they continue to push a myth, that Obama was extremely popular, and that Trump and his policies are deeply unpopular.

Yet, here are poll averages from Real Clear Politics during each president’s second term:

Would a popular president with popular and successful policies lose 1,000 seats for his party in eight years?

The Obama Effect: How The Democrats Lost Over 1,000 Seats In Eight Years

When researching what Obama’s great accomplishments were during his tenure, here are the things that seemed to be celebrated the most: ACA, Iran nuclear deal, bringing the economy out of a great recession, Paris Climate Accord, and DACA.

First, it wasn’t Obama’s policies that brought us out of the deep recession of 2008. Three things contributed the most to the recovery, and they all occurred before Obama took office.

Troubled assets Relief program (TARP). This passed while Bush was in office. These were loans to financial entities, not grants. The government did not lose money on this program.

The Fed cut rates from 5.25% in late 2007 to zero before Obama took office.

High energy prices were destroying the economy in 2008, along with financial malfeasance. The crude oil price was $140 in June 2008, and the average price of gasoline was $4.10 per gallon. Goldman Sachs predicted in May of 2008 that oil could go to $200. To save the economy, Bush essentially opened drilling in July of 2008 and by December, the price of crude oil was down to $38, and gasoline was $1.69 per gallon. This policy especially helped the poor and middle classes along with small businesses. In December, Goldman predicted $45 oil; the moral to that story is to never trust supposed experts’ predictions.

Another myth: Obama’s economic results were good.

Truth: Obama’s policies yielded the worst economic recovery in seventy years.

The Affordable Care Act is what seems to be the thing Democrats are most proud of, even though we see how unaffordable the act has made health care for everyone, especially the government (taxpayers).

When we look at DACA, we see an unconstitutional dictatorial action, yet there were no protests against the king then. They also didn’t protest that Biden and sanctuary cities and states refused to enforce laws Congress passed. Instead, they call Trump a king or fascist for enforcing those laws, which his constitutional oath requires.

Where did Obama and Biden get all the money to pay for illegals since there were no appropriations? Where were the complaints about separation of power and abuse of power?

Now for the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran: Basically Obama, without Congressional approval, made Iran and terrorists stronger and wealthier yet, there were no protests.

The Paris Climate Accord? Obama committed the U.S. to destroying the U.S. economy by essentially outlawing the use of oil, coal, and natural gas, and spending massive amounts of money worldwide without going through Congress. Yet there were no protests about him acting as a king.

There have been endless regulations on energy, COVID, and other things by unelected bureaucrats, and no protests.

No protests when they learned people with an autopen were running the government.

No protests when they learned that the Biden admin and bureaucrats directed Google, Meta, and others to hide information from the public. We didn’t hear about a threat to democracy or freedom of speech then.

Myth: Trump only caters to the rich.

Truth: His tax rate cuts, revocation of regulations, energy policies, and border policies yielded record low poverty, low inflation, and rapidly rising real wages, especially for those at the bottom. Think how the results would have been better if the media and other Democrats weren’t opposing and seeking to destroy him every day.

Myth: Trump is an isolationist who only cares about America.

Truth: Trump works with countries to achieve peace, has NATO countries build up their own defenses, tells other countries not to depend on China and Russia, and seeks to help underdeveloped countries better themselves by utilizing their natural resources.

Myth: Trump handed Biden a disastrous economy.

Truth: Trump handed Biden an economy that was soaring with low inflation, and a fairly secure border. Jobs were growing at around 1.5 million per month for Trump’s last eight months in office.

A king doesn’t try to reduce the size and scope of government, which is exactly what Trump has been doing.

Summary: We will never see protests about what a Democrat does, and always see protests about Trump and Republicans. These people, including most of the media, don’t care about facts or results, only power.

Image from Grok.