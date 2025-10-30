More than the National Guard is needed in US cities

President Trump, as reported in the New York Times (Trump Says He Is Prepared to Send ‘More Than the National Guard’ Into U.S. Cities, on Oct. 29), stated before U.S. troops in Japan that he is ready to consider military force in select U.S. cities.

This may be necessary to better solve the illegal immigration disaster of the previous administration, and its related crime and national security implications.

President Trump’s instincts are right on target.

One challenge of doing this, however, is deciding where, exactly, to deploy and concentrate these troops, and what exactly they must do. Patrolling, arresting and deporting illegals is part of the job.

But where are they all? Where are the illegals concentrated; who is protecting them, and how is their network organized and managed?

I’d like to suggest that among the most effective places to begin systematically breaking up the “illegal invader ring” is on university campuses.

The Guard and military should be formally stationed on key campuses that are harboring illegals, like the University of Chicago and the Obama Foundation, that provide advice, housing, funding, and even organized legal defense by faculty that make a career out of manipulating the legal system. They also know the illegal immigrant network, and its influencers and donors.

Stationing some troops on some of our campuses like Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Columbia in New York City, the University of California at Berkeley campus near San Francisco, the University of California in Los Angeles, and the University of Chicago that borders that city’s biggest crime area, also sends a strong message to students about how serious the problem is.

Itputs faculty on notice that what they teach should be more maturely considered vis-à-vis national security, constitutional law, and public safety.

Indeed, some of the most regular vocal “resistance” to President Trump’s determination to uproot illegals, and restore law and order, comes from college students, influenced by their professors.

College campuses are also where the DNC concentrates much of its resources and attention because young adults can be turned into activists, and will vote for radicals like New York’s Zohran Mamdani.

The DNC has a network of political “institutes” set up on hundreds of campuses, masquerading as teaching organizations.

They should be closed.

In war, you break up the enemies supply centers, recruitment sources, fuel depots, and communication lines. That’s effectively what the modern university has become to radical political operations.

Universities, especially their law schools, are where “illegal invasion and replacement” ideology first began, including where other extremism is encouraged. Universities are where it should end.

Matthew G. Andersson is the author of the forthcoming book “Legally Blind” concerning ideology in higher education. He has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, and testified before the US Senate. He is a former CEO and graduate of the University of Chicago.

Image: DVIDS, via Picryl // public domain