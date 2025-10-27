‘Midnight Mass’ is a bloody mess

“Midnight Mass”, Netflix’s 2021 TV horror series, slams the very notion of God, denigrates Christians (as usual), and introduces cannibalism, zombie-ism, blasphemy, vampirism, all the while elevating Islam. Did they think no one would notice? Unsuspecting movie-watchers will be treated to staggeringly bad acting, worse plot lines, and the gorge-rising, bile-inducing demonic carnage of bloody human bodies.

I made the mistake of watching “Midnight Mass” on Netflix all the way through, hoping it would redeem itself. I watched this so you don’t have to. Take my word, Christians, you don’t want to see Netflix’s attempt to proselytize for Islam and the occult, and against Christianity unless that is where your head is. Netflix is still selling crazy to unsuspecting viewers in the vain hope they will turn viewers against God and toward the occult.

So, guilt-ridden young Riley Flynn comes back to his village after committing a drunk-driving murder. A Catholic priest, Father Paul Hill, the new Monsignor, turns up in this same broken-down backwater fishing village. The parish is tiny, parishioners barely show up. But little by little, he suckers the people in with sugary pro-Jesus messages…but we find out that his past is darker than we knew and the present will get a lot darker.

What seems like real healing miracles start happening, along with strange lights and oddball occurrences. The sheriff of the town and his lovely family are Muslims. He spends nearly ten minutes talking about all the Muslim-hatred he had to endure in NYC after the twin towers came down.

Introduce into the Christian message (which begins as a good, biblical one) some winged, bloodthirsty, talon-intensive demons, some murders, some cannibalism, vampirism, and finally, the demon-possession of the Monsignor and others. The huge winged demon opens a wrist vein and makes his blood flow into the Communion chalice, which parishioners then drink and turn, well, ugly and murderous.

Horrific things happen. God and Christ are invoked, with particular attention to the elements of Holy Communion — The Lord’s Supper. More bad things happen involving blood, brains, bodies, and bone-deep blasphemy. For the Christian viewer, this is a bloodbath of both body and soul.

The TV series is a blatant attempt to tell Christians how stupid they are and how wise it would be to just sign on to blasphemies in the name of Christ. Netflix has a penchant for sticking it to the normals anyway, so this TV series fits right into that agenda.

In our country, real demonic activity has been acutely vicious in recent years and is getting more and more so. Look at the faces on some TikTok-ers, X, in Congress, and on social media. The shadow-eyed demonic shows itself in the shrieking, the vitriol, the hatred of all things God, Christian, and conservative. For the souls whose lives lack deep meaning, the demonic is glamorous and exciting.

Very often, the demonic shows itself as beauty and enlightenment. That is the trap. You go for the beauty, in all good conscience, then wind up enlightening yourself right into hell. God doesn’t tempt His followers to sin, but this TV series overtly glamorizes sin and gore. Netflix knows its audience better than they know themselves.

Watch at your peril but if you do, pray for divine protection. God is stronger, better, wiser than the producers and purveyors of this kind of overt blasphemy, and He is certainly stronger than all the demons of hell. The devil got where he is today by understanding the human desire to be one’s own God.

SPOILER: The last scenes find the town going up in flames. It degenerates into a cheap imitation of the Jonestown mass suicide, while the Monsignor, who has come back to life (of course) is using the Bible to justify mass murder. Scripture is directly quoted while the most unspeakable gory things happen and the dead come back to life, happy and contented.

In a final blast of irrationality, the heroine, staring blankly ahead, harkens back to Carl Sagan and gives a soliloquy about her being part of star stuff and that God is really just “the universe.” With a beatific look on her face, she delivers among the most inane comments I’ve ever heard: “We are the cosmos dreaming of itself.” Deliver me. She drones on, “There is no time. There is no death. Life is a dream. And I dream it again and again and again. I am all of it. I am that I am….” the very words God spoke to Moses from the burning bush (groan).

Finally, all the zombies peacefully hold hands on the shoreline and (get this) sing “Nearer my God to thee.” In harmony.

This movie is a blatant attempt to glamorize violence, cannibalism, murder, Islam, and a fellowship of bloody violence. It’s all about the Self.

Those who swim in the sea of Self will find themselves without a Life Preserver.

