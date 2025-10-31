Many naturalized citizens are first-class citizens

When considering the circumstances under which a naturalized citizen should be denaturalized, one’s view should not be tainted by the anti-American behavior of an outlier like evil Ilhan Omar. She clearly hates us and really should go pronto, but the vast majority of naturalized citizens contribute significantly to Making America Great Again.

Here are just a few foreign-born luminaries who are improving our lives magnificently, followed by data on how naturalized citizens, in general, contribute to America.

Alphabet (Google) has just blown away its quarterly earnings. Despite its corporate maxim (“Don’t be evil”), it has been capable of evil; however, that shouldn’t deny the significant contributions Google has made to a tectonic shift in America’s fortunes. Moreover, it’s gradually coming around (at least doing slightly less evil), and even donating to the new White House Ballroom.

Image created using AI.

Importantly, its products are helping to make our lives more convenient and dependent businesses more productive. If you have any form of retirement plan, Alphabet is likely in it. Indeed, all of our hi-tech behemoths—including the so-called “magnificent seven”—represent over 37 percent of the S&P 500. Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, is from India, but is now a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Microsoft has an even larger market cap than Alphabet, and a potentially larger position in your retirement account(s). Its CEO is Satya Nadella, who also became a naturalized U.S. citizen after jumping through numerous bureaucratic hoops—rightfully so. Under his aegis, Microsoft is also one of the companies that contributed to the White House ballroom.

I doubt anyone who is connected to the grid doesn’t interact in one way or another with Microsoft or Google daily. But how about the biggest company (by market cap) of them all, Nvidia? You guessed it: It’s also run by a naturalized citizen. Jensen Huang was born in Taiwan. Huang is one of Nvidia’s co-founders, and he is leading a “virtuous cycle” in AI. President Trump appreciates him hugely.

Jeff Bezos (Amazon and Washington Post, the latter of which is gradually implementing a fresh editorial perspective) was adopted by a Cuban immigrant stepfather who became a naturalized citizen. Amazon is also donating to the construction of the new White House ballroom.

Those are just four of many examples. The point is that naturalized citizens who love America are not second-class; they are first-class! To subject them to some oppressive threats of denaturalization if they occasionally veer from the prevailing “general will” is tantamount to mob rule. That is as un-American as a tyrannical monarchy. Yes, JD Vance rightly wants to rein in their censorship (especially Meta, run by a native), but the administration also knows their worth.

Trump floated the idea of encouraging immigrant politicians who voice hatred toward their adopted country to return to the place from whence they came. No one should serve in Congress who hates this country.

Nevertheless, Trump recognizes that most naturalized citizens contribute to America’s well-being. Indeed, naturalized citizens are outperformers in education and employment. Those committed to salvaging our constitutional republic need to focus on deporting illegal aliens, rather than showing resentment towards those immigrants who have embraced America and, like so many immigrants before them, have helped make America better for everyone.