Man charged with killing daughter’s alleged rapist now running for sheriff

Finally, a candidate with some cajones.

Arkansas man Aaron Spencer is currently facing a second-degree murder charge for his admitted role in the shooting death of 67-year-old Michael Fosler, but this past Friday, Spencer announced his candidacy for county sheriff; Spencer revealed that he was motivated to run because “the system failed” him and his family.

Here’s the backstory, via a report from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette: Last year, Spencer woke up in the night to find that his 14-year-old daughter was missing from her bed, at which point he immediately called the cops. However, before the police arrived, Spencer had already tracked down his daughter, finding her in Fosler’s car, and after an apparent confrontation, Spencer shot Fosler after Fosler allegedly lunged at him. And then, there’s this:

At the time of his death, Fosler was out on bond after being arrested and charged with two counts each of fourth-degree sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child and internet stalking of a child, court records showed. He also faced one count of electronic facilitation of child sexual abuse and 35 counts of pandering or possessing depictions of sexual conduct involving a child.

Some of those charges that Fosler was facing involved his alleged actions with Spencer’s child on previous occasions. Per Heather Spencer, Aaron’s wife and the mother of the victim, Fosler had “targeted, groomed, and ultimately raped” their little girl. She also explained how badly the justice system failed their family, revealing that when Fosler was first arrested for his alleged crimes against the child, Aaron and Heather trusted that justice would be served, saying, “We let the justice system do its job.” But then, Fosler was immediately released with an inconsequential bond amount, despite being accused of dozens of charges of crimes against children. And, as we know, it didn’t take long, but Fosler was back to his old ways, kidnapping a minor child he’d allegedly already raped from her bed in the middle of the night.

Aaron Spencer did what any distraught father would do. Is that wrong? Is there a single, thinking person in America who believes the “justice” system is anywhere near moral and fair? I should think not.

Law enforcement standing against their own people to ensure pedophiles have the “freedom of expression” to shake prosthetic boobs and penises in children’s faces?

What happened to the J6ers?

The fact that raping children can be a slap on the wrist because of “cultural” differences?

Congress and all their criminal activity?

The burning of Minneapolis by BLMers and Antifa?

Bill and Hillary Clinton? Barack Obama? Joe Biden? Leticia James? Merrick Garland? Eric Holder? Anthony Fauci? Ilhan Omar? Zohran Mamdani?

Where are the Epstein files?

There is truly no shortage of examples of complete and utter disregard for the rule of law we’re supposed to have in this nation.

Here’s Spencer’s announcement video, for reference:

NEW: Man accused of killing his daughter's rapist is running for sheriff, the same office that arrested him last October.



Aaron Spencer of Lonoke County, Arkansas, says he is running because the legal system has "failed."



Back in 2024, Spencer woke up to find his 14-year-old… pic.twitter.com/ATpEQRywbC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 13, 2025

Image from Grok.