Liberalism’s bad manners in pursuit of power

The English pioneer and Quaker William Penn is attributed to having said “I know no religion that destroys courtesy, civility and kindness.” Penn is not alive to see modern American liberalism, which is a radical philosophy bordering on religious fanaticism that guts those three virtues to gain political power.

Just begin with Democrats’ lack of courtesy toward those with different opinions. On a podcast on Oct. 25th, California governor Gavin Newsom said of Republicans that “All this anti-woke stuff is just anti-Black, period, full stop… It’s this great purge.” It is not just a disagreement Newsom submits, but a discourtesy to the sizeable population which object to woke ideology’s broad brush painting over careers and substantive thought. Little to no courtesy was shown to those who were purged and lost positions due to artificial diversity goals. Newsom is also discourteous to those very wise voices, who just so happen to also be black, that obviously do not accept the Left’s claim that those against DEI and affirmative action are implicitly racist.

Civility also retreats when it meets Democrats’ ambitions. Take Democrat National Committee Chairman Ken Martin, who in an Oct. 23rd interview on MSNBC said that the nation “may be nearing” a moment where “the resistance looks completely different.” What Martin likely means is if Democrats keep losing elections, they will get far nastier politically. The retaliatory undertones in his statement reveal a political party not ready with robust ideas to debate but a compliance to enforce. The Left’s bitterness does not lead to sound reflection but rather a shrill call for uncivil war, posing not with open arms but holding the nation in a hostage-like standoff with inflammatory rhetoric.

And there is the Left’s dearth of kindness, an example of which is Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell. On Oct. 25th, Swalwell, of Fang fame, said that candidates for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028 must “pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE.” He is referring to President Trump’s demolition and redesign of the White House East Wing, which has found praise from such unlikely places as the Washington Post and elsewhere. It is not very kind to try to destroy that which the private sector generously donates to build, but conservatives have already said that for years about the Left’s aims. In simpler times, openly advocating for sheer destruction was not progressive but anarchistic. Swalwell just articulates that which makes Democrats an accurate caricature, namely that they have little regard for a dynamic private sector that ennobles instead of emasculates. Modern liberalism appears kind until it has what it wants, namely, power in service to itself and a private economy socialized (i.e., torn down) in subservience to the state.

There is a temptation in politics to emphasize unity in pursuing a nobler national interest. In advancing this notion, any attempts to point out stark philosophical differences or criticize opposition tactics may themselves be perceived as divisive. But to point out the Left’s intemperate ways is not mere ‘whataboutism’ or a circular logic finding one guilty of the same. It is instead a clear demarcation line in conservatives’ attempts to persuade the nation why their ideas, politics and outlook hold more promise. If the Left says you are always polarizing, chances are it is just a weak attempt at projection, destroying their argument more than exhibiting merit.

October 23rd was also the 34th anniversary of Clarence Thomas taking the oath as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Perhaps no recent public official outside of President Trump has experienced liberalism’s destructive politics more than Justice Thomas, subjected to everything except “courtesy, civility and kindness” from the Left during his tenure. Nearly four decades later, the Democrats’ behavior is predictably similar against other conservatives, as evidenced by the uncourteous, uncivil, and unkind rancor from Messrs. Newsom, Martin and Swalwell.

Alan Loncar is an attorney in Macomb County, Michigan.

Image: A.A. Dixon