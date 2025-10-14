Letitia James now accused of housing a relative with a long rap sheet at that Virginia home

As if being accused of being a mortgage fraudster weren't bad enough, New York's Trump-hating state attorney general, Letitia James, is now being accused of housing a grand-niece who was arrested twice for assaulting the cops, among other things on her long rap sheet, at her claimed 'primary' residence in Virginia.

According to a scoop from the New York Post:

NORFOLK, Virginia — New York’s top law enforcer is housing a cop-hating fugitive relative in her Virginia home, who was twice arrested for assaulting police officers, according to court documents. State attorney general Letitia James’ grand-niece, Nakia Thompson, 36, is currently wanted in North Carolina for failing to complete the terms of her parole following a 2011 arrest in Winston-Salem. In that case, she was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, a felony, along with assault of a government official and resisting a public officer, court records show. Since 2020, Thompson has been living at a house owned by James in Norfolk, Virginia, which is now at the center of a criminal indictment against the AG.

Such nice people we have here who are out prosecuting others in New York state. /sarc

It might explain why this woman prosecutes so little crime at all, turning all of her attention to prosecuting political opponents instead. Criminals are actually her familiars and while she has nothing but contempt for the law, but she also has a taste for power. That would explain a lot about why she couldn't stop fixating on Getting Trump.

Think and recall her preening and puritanical posturing when she had President Trump on trial for "crimes" that had to be literally invented by her pals in the legislature, piously stating that 'no one is above the law.'

She didn't believe that. She was housing a criminal at her ill-gotten second home in Virginia all along when she was pointing the finger at Trump.

Thank goodness the voters saw right through her act, but she might have succeeded had Trump not been so successful in winning the election.

More to the point, it's hard to think this is the first and only criminal in her family background. Like bugs, it's almost a certainty that you see just one, it's not the only one.

What it looks like is that this is an entire family of criminals, criminality being their family culture. And now they wield immense power with James in the catbird seat as New York's state attorney general, pretending to be as pure as the driven snow. That's who was going after Trump with such vehemence -- very likely, an actual criminal.

One can only hope that now that news of this is out, authorities look even more closely at her activities because like the Post, they are sure to find more.

What a revolting thought -- that Venezuela isn't the only place on Earth that is run by common crimlinals, New York has a ruling establishment can match them, dirtbag for dirtbag. It's disgusting.

Image: Matthew Cohen, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY 2.0 Deed