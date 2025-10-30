Let’s not save the Dems this time

As the clock ticks down the last days before the 2025 elections, we’re hearing more calls for the GOP and conservatives in general to intervene in the NYC election to prevent Zohran Mamdani from being elected mayor.

What we don’t hear is an answer to the question of why? Why, exactly, should the GOP and the MAGA movement waste time, effort, and political capital to prevent the Democrats from throwing themselves off the cliff? Why write another chapter in the never-ending saga of Republicans pulling Dem chestnuts out of the fire and the getting kicked in the face immediately afterward?

The plan here, evidently, is to switch GOP support to Andrew Cuomo (at least they’ve abandoned publicity hog and media hustler Curtis Sliwa) in order to save the city from the evil sheik Mamdani. Think about that: Andrew Cuomo, brother of Fredo, who spent his three terms as governor plumbing new depths of incompetence. Who never let an opportunity to slander the GOP slide. Who during COVID pioneered the practice, then taken up by governors across the northeast, of dumping COVID sufferers in old folk’s homes, resulting hundreds if not thousands of deaths.

The Dems, so we’re told, having come to their senses, will realize what the Republicans have spared them from and will be grateful. New York voters, with their customary insight and depth of perception, will reward the GOP with showers of votes. In other words, we’ll witness something that has never happened and never will.

What will happen instead is this: voters will see the GOP tossing away the principles and practices of MAGA just as they were beginning to bear fruit. They will see conservatives supporting one virulent social democrat over another for no rational reason. They will see the Uniparty in action. And they will respond as they always have: by walking away.

These fans of Andy the Granny-killer are missing the big picture. The Democrats are up against it. Tens, if not hundreds of thousands are abandoning blue cities and states for redder pastures. Throw in various state GOPs' adaption of aggressive redistricting tactics utilized by the Dems for generations, which will strip them of their last districts in red states. Add the upcoming Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais, which promises to end the Voting Rights Act provision that rewards the Dems with unearned racially-defined districts, and the 2030 census that will further decimate Democrat representation, and it’s clear that the Dems are on their way down the chute.

But we’re supposed to reach out and rescue them. Seriously?

All this is in large part due to the loons that the Dems have been putting into office in recent years. The Squad, Bernie, Fauxahontas, Jasmine Crockett -- they may play well in their own blue-saturated localities, but they simply boggle the minds of voters in the rest of the country. In this election they’re running a man who actually wore the tattoo of the Totenkopf SS, one of the vilest organizations in human history. They’ve got him, and they’ve got Mamdani.

The fear seems to be that Mamdani will suddenly transform into a New Obama, will shoot up the political ladder, enter the Oval Office, and further implement the destruction of the country. Well, he can’t. Unlike Obama, he actually was born overseas, so he doesn’t qualify. We can leave that out of our calculations.

The impulse to save New York City doesn’t play, either. New York City doesn’t want to be saved. This is the city that elected Bill DeBlasio to two terms – in landslides, to boot. That sent Sandy O to Congress. That has reelected Chuck Schumer repeatedly. This is the city that had not one good word to say for Rudy Giuliani, the man who effectively destroyed the Mafia’s control of key city industries and who bought NYC an extra twenty years of life as mayor, when he was targeted by the Left. They’ve made their bed, and I wish them the joy of it.

We all know the old adage, commonly attributed to Napoleon, to “never interrupt when your enemy is in the process of destroying himself.” The Democrat party is perched atop a kitchen chair, noose around its neck, capering and gibbering as the chair teeters. Let it be.

Image: AT via Magic Studio