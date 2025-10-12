Leftists either ignore Trump’s role in the peace deal or try to claim credit

There’s one thing you can say with certainty about Democrats and other leftists: They’re sore losers. Now that President Trump has done what everyone said couldn’t be done—namely, ending the war in Gaza by supporting Israel in the fight—they’re utterly incapable of acknowledging his achievement. Instead, they’re pretending that it happened without President Trump or that they had something to do with it.

Exhibit A, of course, was Barack Obama’s staggeringly ungracious celebration of the ceasefire, something he managed to do without once mentioning either of the men who made it possible (that would be Trump and Bibi Netanyahu):

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2025

Blah, blah, blah! It’s what the Italians used to call “fried air”: the puffy babble of a politician, devoid of serious meaning and filled with platitudes.

But if you thought that was bad, just wait! There’s more. It turns out that the reason there’s now a ceasefire with the possibility of peace is because of...wait for it...Joe Biden and his stellar team of Antony Blinken:

Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Gaza peace deal:



"It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/ucyHhwb6BI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 12, 2025

Joe Biden’s plan, of course, was to slow walk weapons to the Israelis, blocking them from bringing the war to a clean and swift end. He also built a pier that washed away in hours, killing one American in the process. Throughout his tenure, Biden kept Hamas’s hope alive.

Under Biden’s aegis, Israel would have been worn down, starved of weapons, and the target of ever-escalating world antisemitism. The Biden “peace plan” would have seen the hostages dead, Hamas more powerful than ever, and Iran on the verge of being nuclear. Indeed, most likely, the war would never have happened if that weak man hadn’t been in office.

Miranda Devine reminds us generally of Biden’s and Blinken’s foreign policy “successes”:

How pathetic, from this inept failure as Secretary of State, who only got the job because he sucked up to Joe Biden for years and did favors for his crackhead son.

This is the ineffectual toady who sat mute as Chinese officials yelled at him and disrespected America, who covered… https://t.co/WQAxaRjBVK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 12, 2025

How pathetic, from this inept failure as Secretary of State, who only got the job because he sucked up to Joe Biden for years and did favors for his crackhead son. This is the ineffectual toady who sat mute as Chinese officials yelled at him and disrespected America, who covered up his boss's obvious cognitive decline, who simped with Europeans in the hope they would accept him as one of them, who presided over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, who helped his boss make every conflict in the world worse, who installed his childhood friend from their Parisian school, Robert Malley, as "Iran special envoy" only to see the guy stripped of his security clearance, suspended, and investigated for "mishandling" classified information -- a mystery which still has not been explained. So, sure, try to take credit for what Trump achieved in eight months after your four years of humiliation on the world stage. No one buys it.

But this inability to acknowledge Trump’s unique genius isn’t limited to America’s shores. Another example just popped up in Australia.

Australia’s hard-left Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, also wanted to get to the head of this parade. Throughout the war, Albanese and his foreign minister constantly hectored Israel to withdraw from the fight and to leave Hezbollah and Iran alone. Meanwhile, under his leadership, Australia recognized an imaginary state of Palestine—a putative “nation” without any infrastructure or economy, run by terrorists, and dedicated to Israel’s destruction—as did nations such as the UK, Canada, Belgium, and France.

Now, though, the energy has shifted, so Albanese is trying to get to the front of the peace parade. To that end, he proudly announced, “Australia will of course always play our role, be it just supporting, as we have, supporting this peace process going forward.”

Albanese is like the guy who drops out of a marathon, sneaks onto a taxi, jumps out near the finish line, and claims he’s won. What a sleaze.

But all these leftists are sleazes. These are people who, by hook or by crook, did everything they could to ensure that Israel lost the war or that the war dragged on forever. And now that our wonderful, iconoclastic, and quite unique president, whom they all despise, worked with Bibi Netanyahu to change the game, they’re pretending that they’re the winners.