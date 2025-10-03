Leftist media desperate to portray Democrats thinking for themselves

When I saw this headline in the WSJ — “Fractious Democrats Show Rare Unity” — I thought, What journalist who has been alive the last sixteen years would write that? Then, as I searched for the article, I found two others with essentially the same headline and storyline.

Anybody who watches the Democrats knows that they almost always vote in lockstep. Of course, most journalists, who pretend they are independent, also write in lockstep.

This is from the AP: “Democrats embrace a shutdown fight in a rare moment of unity against Trump.”

And here is CBS, back in 2004: “Democrats show rare Unity.”

This year’s presidential election will feature, by most counts, an unprecedented amount of money raised, advertisements produced and miles traveled. But perhaps more surprising, the 2004 election is also expected to feature an unheard of level of cooperation within a usually fractious party: the Democrats.

Many Democrats like Joe Biden pretend they are moderates but run the government as extreme leftists. Biden surrounded himself with unelected bureaucrats who were extreme leftists.

Many Democrats, especially those in swing districts, use talking points as they are running to pretend they are moderates, but when they get to D.C., they go along with the extreme left agenda.

How do you get people like Biden and Dick Durbin, who ran against Roe v. Wade, to move to where they think there should be no restrictions on ending the life of a baby?

How do you go from Schumer being for a strong border to being for an open border and not having a problem with illegals getting government benefits even though it is against the law?

How is it possible that Democrats never cared as the Biden administration lost track of hundreds of thousands of kids and never really said a word, no matter how many kids died or were raped or trafficked?

How do they move from where they supported Clinton when he had physically and mentally healthy people work for benefits to being 100% against it?

How do we get Democrats to completely oppose school vouchers for poor kids, including minorities, when the majority of people, especially minorities, support them?

How do you get 100% of Democrats to oppose a tax law that gives tax cuts to every taxpayer?

How do you get to where all Democrats continually lie that the 2017 tax rate cuts benefited only the rich and falsely say that the bill cost the government trillions when it actually increased revenues by trillions? It is a shame that most of the media participate in the lies.

Why didn’t Democrats support Trump’s policies when they were reducing poverty, lifting real wages for those at the bottom, and reducing the wealth gap, since they say those are their goals?

How do you get a party that supposedly supports women and their privacy not to care when men and boys violate their space and compete against them?

How do you get 100% support for a woman for the Supreme Court when she is unable to define what a woman is?

And of course, all Democrats go along with the green scam. Not once have they asked for scientific data to support the policies. Facts don’t matter.

How is it that Democrats never cared how many kickbacks the Clintons and Bidens got as they sold access?

Why didn’t they care that unelected bureaucrats were running the show for Biden? Somehow, they have shown no concern for the Autopen.

We know how compliant Democrats have been since at least 2009. In 2009, while Obama and his minions were continually lying about Obamacare, Pelosi dictatorially ordered all Democrats to vote for the bill before they were able to read it. And the Democrats, like sheep, just followed their shepherd and voted yes, and the people have suffered since then with a lack of choice and skyrocketing health care premiums. The compliant media still pretend Obamacare has made healthcare more affordable.

It is a pathetic joke when multiple media outlets write a story that pretends that Democrats are usually independent.

Image via Pexels.