Kilmar off to Uganda again?

Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, America's "Maryland Man," the illegal alien who won't take 'no for an answer, looks like he may be headed back to Uganda again.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — The final order of removal against illegal immigrant and accused MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia will stand after an immigration judge rejected a motion from his attorneys to reopen the case Wednesday. In August, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys had petitioned to reopen the case due to fears that he was at risk of “imminent removal to Uganda” after the Department of Homeland Security notified them that he may get deported to the African country.

He'd been assigned Uganda because he had a 2019 "witholding of deportation" order augmenting his final order for removal to his home of El Salvador. His lawyers tried to start the asylum process all over again, claiming that he had another right to apply for it because he'd been mistakenly deported to his homeland, and after judicial orders was brought back. His argument was that he got one free asylum application to be filed within every year his plane crossed U.S. borders

He'd been fighting deportation because he claimed he was persecuted by gangs in his homeland and won his 2019 stay of deportation on those flimsy grounds. Why El Salvador's now-defunct gangs would have known all about him as an accused MS-13 member, according to U.S. officials, was never mentioned.

In any case, it would be a ridiculous and unwinnable asylum case even if he didn't have a long record of encounters with the law, none positive. El Salvador is now the hemisphere's safest country, and much safer than the United States for anyone but gang members, who go to jail there. Nobody lives in fear in that country. His case would be to effectively admit he was a gang member since non-gang members aren't under any threats from all the now-jailed gangs.

What he really wanted was to buy time to stay and make money in the states and maybe eventually run into a leftist judge who'd put her thumb on the scale for him.

This time his luck ran out. But of course, he can cheer up -- he gets 30 days to appeal that ruling, too, and the legal merry-go-round goes on.

He made quite a stink over the possibility of getting sent to Uganda in place of El Salvador, one of the countries that has agreed to take deported illegals who can't be sent back to their home countries. Without evidence, he claimed a fear of 'torture.' But Uganda actually is one of the better countries in Africa -- it's not South Sudan, a nation torn by war and gangs, which also has this kind of agreement, and where the worst of the worst have been reportedly sent.

But never mind, Kilmar won't take 'no' for an answer.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, they actually offered him 22 countries he could be sent back to, including palmy, prosperous Costa Rica, which isn't far from his homeland of El Salvador, and on every one of them, he said his knees were quaking with fear, so he couldn't be sent to those countries.

Get a load:

Homie is afraid of the entire western hemisphere. https://t.co/lH7oZLaCKI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 5, 2025

Seems everyone wants to torture him, the whole entire world, or at least 22 countries, which sounds a little paranoid.

So now he wants to torture us, through one garbage appeal after another.

The fact remains that he's lost the asylum case gambit, so he doesn't get to pick which country he will be sent back to. The man who was credibly accused of beating his wife multiple times and driving crazily on the road according to her police statements has mighty delicate sensitivities regarding his fear of torture and if he's a gang member as accused, he's probably tortured others.

What it highlights is that illegals like him, who are manifestly undesirable, ungrateful, and unfit to live among us, will spin circles around the legal system for years and years, and shockingly, keep getting away with it. The appeals go to eternity.

If this isn't an argument for a one-and-done asylum reform, what is? He's a walking argument for ending the endless appeals process, and forcing illegals to comply with the law. That reform should stop the time-buying, and games-playing that is so endemic to every last junk asylum claim in the U.S. that is gumming up the system. An argument is out there, with Kilmar's name on it, that the Cold War is over and there shouldn't be any asylum at all.

In any casem it's time to make Maryland Man Uganda Man for these legal shenanigans. The next junk asylum caser might just think twice.

Image: X screen shot