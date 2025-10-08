Leftists: Kicking the dog until it bites and demanding that we shoot the dog

The Left creates a big mess, and then reacts violently when we try and clean it up.

It's been described as "kicking the dog until it bites, and then demanding we shoot the dog."

After allowing over 10 million unvetted illegals from third world nations and countries hostile to the U.S., President Trump is attempting to reverse the flow.

In response, ICE agents are reporting a 1,000% increase in attacks on their agents which have been fueled by inflammatory leftist rhetoric.

These attacks undermine the rule of law, erode civil discourse and risk plunging the nation into chaos.

Conservatives have long warned that unchecked rage against traditional values and constitutional principles could yield deadly results, and recent events bear this out.

The rising tide of political violence disproportionately targets Republicans, conservatives and law enforcement. The scale of the problem is enormous. Well over 200 documented acts of left-wing political violence have scarred the American landscape since Trump's election in 2016.

These range from physical assaults on Trump supporters at rallies -- like the 2016 San Jose riot where protesters hurled rocks and eggs at peaceful attendees -- to arson attacks on Republican headquarters, such as the 2016 firebombing in North Carolina scrawled with "Nazi Republicans leave town or else."

Law enforcement has not been spared.

Antifa militants ambushed ICE agents in Chicago and, in July, ten radicals faced charges for attempting to murder federal officers at a Texas detention center.

Post-Dobbs, the violence escalated with hundreds of Catholic churches burned and vandalized, and over 100 attacks on crisis pregnancy centers in 2022 alone. Even legacy media outlets like PBS acknowledge this growing menace, cataloging incidents striking at the heart of conservative institutions.

In March 2025, the Republican headquarters in New Mexico was torched with graffiti proclaiming ICE as the "KKK."

The attempted assassinations of Trump -- once in Butler, Pennsylvania and another at his Florida golf course -- exemplify the lethal levels this hatred has reached.

Other examples, such as the 2017 congressional baseball shooting committed by a "Bernie Bro" that nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise and the assassination of Charlie Kirk reveal a pattern: lone actors, steeped in anti-conservative vitriol, crossing into murder.

Sen. Rand Paul was viciously tackled from behind by a neighbor over perceived political slights, fracturing his ribs and triggering pneumonia.

Minnesota GOP candidate Shane Mekeland was beaten unconscious in 2018 by a man incensed over "middle-class disregard."

In 2022, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was stalked by a lunatic who was incensed over leaked abortion drafts and school shootings.

These incidents form a tapestry of targeted brutality against people defending family values, fiscal restraint, and constitutional rights. At the root of it all lies the Democrats' reckless, rage-filled rhetoric.

When the Left labels Trump "Hitler reincarnated," or claims that Elon Musk or conservatives are a threat to democracy, that isn't just hyperbole -- it's a call to arms.

Congressional Democrats have invoked "war" on the right, while leftists demonize conservatives as existential evils.

From a conservative viewpoint, leftist violence assaults the Judeo-Christian foundations of our Republic, where ordered liberty demands respect for dissent and opposing views.

It assaults law enforcement and emboldens anarchists who despise authority.

If unaddressed, the end-result could be catastrophic: a fractured union where elections yield to street battles resembling 1930's Europe, with assassinations felling leaders and militias clashing in the streets.

Neighborhoods could devolve into no-go zones, as seen in Antifa strongholds such as the "Chaz" zone in Portland.

Economic sabotage, such as the Tesla arsons tied to Musk's ties to Trump could cripple innovation.

Ultimately, without swift prosecutions, cultural reclamation of civility, and a rejection of woke extremism, America risks a conservative backlash -- trust in institutions collapsing, armed self-defense groups rising in urban areas, and larger civil conflicts over the soul of the Republic itself.

The Left may claim they're fighting fascism, but they're forging the very tyranny they condemn. It's time to douse the flames before they consume us all.

