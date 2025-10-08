Katie Porter shows us just how foolish Trump-hate can be for her own California gubernatorial prospects

Who needs Trump voters?

Not Katie Porter, the irrationally rage-prone California Democrat who's famous for not being able to keep staff. She said as much in response to a press query about her campaign for California governor.

Democrats are so used to media being their propagandists that they totally lose it when asked basic questions. Here’s California’s Katie Porter losing it during an interview. pic.twitter.com/relSS2Ajpa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 8, 2025

"How would I need them in order to win?"

Well, they have votes, Katie. Lots of votes. Contrary to Democrat perception, Trump voters account for about 40% of the state's voters. Now she doesn't need their votes, because, well, they are Republican and might give her cooties. Or more likely, she's convinced the vote is sufficiently rigged in her favor so it doesn't matter how Republicans vote, they are already disenfranchised.

She has quite a pattern of this. Back in 2023, she was denying that Republican women counted as women, clearly indicating that she didn't want their votes in her run for the Senate against Adam Schiff:

At the time, I wrote:

What's vivid here is how destructive it is to her own election prospects. California has a top-two election system for senators, meaning, the top two vote getters in the primary are the ones who appear on the ballot. If it's two Democrats, that will be what the voters get to choose from, and there won't be a Republican. That's also the likely scenario with this coming Senate race, with Porter and Schiff most likely to duke it out after the primary. Despite the lack of representation, California does have a sizable base of Republicans in its voter pool. Schiff is detested beyond measure, so Porter was set to be the default vote, if for nothing else, to punish Schiff. I was actually planning to cast my ballot for Porter to keep Schiff from failing upward, but if she can't admit that I'm a woman, she can't get my vote. I guess there's Barbara Lee, a Berkeley radical, to vote for now, since neither Schiff nor Porter has managed not to become utterly offensive to conservatives.

When you don't see Republicans as human at all, then it maks sense, from her point of view, to n ot see their votes, either. That's the logic.

This seems to be creating a political crisis for her:

Needless to say, Katie Porter is having a rough 24 hours because of her antics. pic.twitter.com/lJEUlgEulo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2025

A lot of revelatory garbage about her is coming out:

Wanting to have sex with children is not a “sexual orientation” - it is utterly unacceptable on every level - not just criminal - it is evil. This woman is psychotic. https://t.co/q8Cq02gsiI — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 9, 2025

California Dreaming: Is this all the Democrats can offer California? You ought to be embarrassed! Democrat California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter lost her marbles way before she complained that she is being asked questions. In an INTERVIEW! Porter is also the same woman… pic.twitter.com/3p3bi8PWqM — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) October 8, 2025

“Soon Trump will lose, or go to prison, or I don’t know, have a heart attack. I don’t know what his demise is going to be, but he’ll have his demise” - Rep Katie Porter



Nothing to see here.. just an elected Rep @RepKatiePorter wishing for a political opponent to go to prison or… pic.twitter.com/B41GriyytM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2024

Reminder that we've known that Katie Porter treats staffers like garbage for a long time now. https://t.co/yjPHMrpsqp pic.twitter.com/kvOwD3Taho — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) October 9, 2025

All this stuff is coming out now, likely from her Democrat rivals, anxious to knock her out of the race to better increase their own prospects.

The bottom line is that she's so trapped in her leftwing bubble she can't even see those who she purports to represent as governor, and literally doesn't want their votes. It's like someone who turns down free money because she doesn't like the giver, a politics of gesture rather than results.

Now it's bitten her on her ample keister. One hopes the long knives are out from the Democrats, the Republican shun her like a bad smell and this event scuppers her wretched campaign.

Image: Screen shot from X video