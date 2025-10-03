Kash Patel has an epiphany

FBI director Kash Patel on Wednesday announced in a tweet that the FBI was ending its cozy relationship with the ADL, a partnership that was a holdover from the Biden years.

James Comey wrote “love letters” to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans.



That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs. pic.twitter.com/R6IKpSTfuP — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 1, 2025

Excuse me if I am not celebrating, but shouldn’t someone be asking the question as to why it has taken most of 2025 for Kash to come to this conclusion? More to the point, why has it taken the death of Charlie Kirk to make Kash aware of the danger posed by self-anointed moral guardians like the ADL and SPLC?

If Kash is serious about what he tweeted, he should also end the FBI’s relationship with the SPLC. Under Merrick Garland, the Biden administration coordinated with the SPLC in demonizing conservatives. President Biden met personally with SPLC staff six times within his first two years in office, and Biden’s White House staff met with them 11 times. The Biden administration was surveilling conservative groups while the SPLC provided the moral justification by designating them as hate groups. In all cases, being called a hate group by the SPLC was only one step away from being designated as “domestic terrorist” by the Biden Administration.

Moms for Liberty, a grassroots parental rights group that emerged during the COVID era in reaction to parents’ discovery that their children were being force fed Critical Race Theory and gender ideology in school, was a group designated by the SPLC as hateful and then targeted by Merrick Garland’s DOJ for special treatment. TPUSA, likewise, was the victim of coordinated action against it by the SPLC and Biden administration.

Let us hope that Kash Patel and Pam Bondi become animated with the same spirit that drives Stephen Miller, and begin to exercise their power to dismantle that odious network of NGOs that includes the ADL and SPLC.

Image: Public domain.