January 6 was America’s Reichstag fire

Hitler was originally democratically elected — not by a majority, but rather by a plurality, as allowed by the Weimar Republic’s constitution. It was a turning point for all of world history.

The Nazis, being ambitious tyrants, leapt at any possible opportunity to expand their grip on Germany. So, on February 27, 1933 — just four weeks after Hitler was sworn in as chancellor — the fire that struck the German parliament building was at least partially blamed on Bolshevik agitators. Sound familiar?

Germany’s then-president, Paul von Hindenburg, issued a decree suspending all civil liberties in order to facilitate the rounding up and disposal of communists. And thus, Hitler became an absolute dictator.

Today’s American Democrats have not been quite so lucky. Hitler’s Germany was rife with a profound sense of betrayal, since the German people had been continuously told by their government that they were winning the world war. This was added to the subsequent misery that came with Weimar’s catastrophic inflation — which was ostensibly intended to screw the Allies out of their reparations, which were defined in German marks. This is well described in Paul Johnson’s Modern Times, in the chapter aptly titled “Waiting for Hitler.”

The days after January 6 have seen anything other than a leftist surge in the USA. How so? Short answer: This is America, land of the free. No two-bit public official can suspend our civil rights, to say nothing of the obvious political incompetence that has infected today’s Democrat party. Also, we have not been as softened up as the German people had been in the early thirties. However, the possibility of some staged event to push us into surrendering our personal sovereignty remains in the background.

Ninety-two years after the fact, suspicion still lingers as to the details of the cause of the Reichstag fire. Did Hitler’s minions assist in making it such a big deal? The same is already true for the January 6 event. FBI director Kash Patel recently confirmed that about 300 federal agents were present at the scene on that day. Their ostensible purpose was crowd control. Really?

Without hesitation, the Democrats moved heaven and earth to showcase January 6 as a prime example of right-wing violent extremism. Did that impact Trump’s re-election attempt? Wink, wink.

It is entirely reasonable to expect continuing revision of the particular details of January 6. The dozens of alleged participants, who’ve faced criminal charges as a result, will remain as focal points of this process. As the future of the Democrats dims, they will act out of increasing desperation.

What’s next? Far be it for me to have any specific idea, but it can be safe to assume that whatever is in the offing will be even more stupid than what has been put out in public thus far.

Image: Sashi Suseshi via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.