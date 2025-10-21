It's 1,2,3 what are we fighting for?

Did you get the feeling that a lot of oldies but goodies were marching on Saturday? The people who grew up watching Eddie Haskell decided to come out and enjoy the fresh air.

I recall a news report from a Boston station saying that a lot of what we now call "Baby Boomers" decided to go marching again:

"When NBC News covered the actual event, and notice the smaller crowd than the Astroturfed video from eight years ago, the anchors couldn't help but notice something that was a common thread at many of the protests. Most of the participants were white, most were elderly, and most didn't have a clue in the world why they were there. (Via HotAir)"

Maybe someone told them that "Country Joe and the Fish" were doing a free concert downtown. Who doesn't remember "I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To Die"? It’s the kind of tune that revives liberal hearts. What liberal doesn’t love a song about Nixon? They can't let go of that syndrome either!

Another report that I saw had a message for Democrats:

While many protesters spoke to NBC News about their dissatisfaction with Trump, a plethora of left-leaning and liberal protesters also made one more thing clear: They’re not happy with their Democratic leaders, either. “I don’t have a lot of faith in the Democrats right now,” Alex, a construction worker who traveled to Washington from northern Virginia on Saturday and declined to provide his last name, told NBC News. “They don’t have -- they don’t seem to have a lot of spine or a single message. They’re just too disorganized to put up a good fight against this bulls--.” “It pains me to say it, but Trump’s goons are f-----g organized compared to the Dems right now,” he added. Clark Furey, 40, who lives in Washington, called on elected Democrats to “throw some more elbows.” “We’re just taking it on the chin, and we’re not speaking out,” he told NBC News while attending the rally with his dog, Scooby. “You know, I think we need to throw some more elbows. Unfortunately, the high road doesn’t work.”

We didn't hear a lot about dissatisfaction with Democrats on Saturday. It was all about King Trump but I think that sentiment against the Democrats is maybe even stronger than the opposition to King Trump.

So here we are. Lots of marching and reality creeping after the weekend. Most Americans don't think we have a king but Democrats feel miserable about their leaders. Maybe that's the story of the march.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Magic Studio