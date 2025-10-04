'Iowa Man' illegal-alien school superintendent with fake degree has quite a rap sheet, too

Turns out Iowa Man, Ian Roberts, who 'served' as superintendent of the Des Moines public school system while illegally present in the country faked a lot more than his immigration status and academic degrees while passing background investigation after background investigation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, he also had an impressive a rap sheet:

🚨Holy crap. DHS just released more info on the Iowa school superintendent and illegal alien Ian Andre Roberts. He has a very long, violent criminal record, combined with immigration fraud. He also voted in elections. pic.twitter.com/lZDeRJKmnw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 3, 2025

Meanwhile, back in his homeland of Guyana, he had a military or police background that he himself said included being a member of something called 'The Death Squad' around 1992. He worked under a far-left government at the time.

That might explain the affinity for guns he has on numerous charges as well as why he was caught with when ICE apprehended him after a chase.

I glossed over the details of Ian Robert’s law enforcement experience in Guyana when I first posted about his history, but it’s one of the most startling parts of his story.



In older bios, Roberts claimed to be both a military officer and a police detective. Later, he dropped… pic.twitter.com/D3BpotPWPs — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) October 1, 2025

And somehow, he had a meteoric rise to the top in the U.S. educational system, culminating in his appointment to lead the entire Des Moines public school system.

Right now there's an argument between the Iowa school board and the background check company they hired as to who was responsible for so many red flags and disqualifiers being missed -- because obviously, nobody checked at all. The background check company says they indeed told the board about the man's lack of academic merit and they knew this when they hired him (he also gave himself a phony award from George Washington University about being principal of the year.) It's likely they are telling the truth and the board did know at least some of the problems with his background.

And if that's true, then why the heck did they hire this person who was spectacularly unqualified to lead any school at all, let alone school district? Why did this guy keep passing background checks?

It all points to politics, either the politics of affirmative action and DEI -- it's so hard to find a non-white in a state like Iowa, or more likely, political pull, a desire by teachers' unions, Democrat operatives and other leftists to advance this guy at the expense of the qualified educators in Iowa. Roberts's colleague on the board, Jackie Norris, who is now on the hot seat for this guy getting in, and is running for a Senate seat herself, has known ties to Michelle Obama, which might tell us everything we need to know.

The bottom line here is that the system failed, the kids were given an unfit bounder to lead their school districts, and Democrats will allow anyone, absolutely anyone, including the very unfit, into their political machinery if the skin color is right.

That's what ought to trigger a long investigation as to how this guy got in there and how many others were given free passes for political reasons just like him. How many more are out there?

