October 4, 2025

In Virginia, the party of murder strikes again

By Monica Showalter
What are Democrats producing among their up-and-coming political leaders, the new people supposedly put there to counter Trump and Trumpism?

Here's their fresh-faced talent in the swing state of Virginia:

We hought New York mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both openly socialist, were bad.

But in Virginia, they're even worse.

This youthful candidate has been caught calling for the murder of his opponent with "two bullets." When his buddy in the text exchange tried to stop him, his response was "LOL."

So obviously, this is how he talks, this is what he thinks about.

Conservatives tried to make a big deal about the constant drumbeat of leftist epithets like 'fascist' and 'Nazi' in the era following the murder of Charlie Kirk as contributing to the murderous atmosphere on the left.

It's endemic. It's rancid.

But now they're openly talking of murdering their oppnents. If they talk about this activity, they prime their minds for doing it.

Whaa's worse, this isn't a congressional seat warmer we are talking about making these 'two bullet' remarks, but the man running for the job of top lawman in the Commonwealth of Virginia, a job that requires judiciousness, moral restraint, and judgment to ensure public trust.

I can't say whether Virginia's voters will wake up enough to know not to vote for this utterly unfit person for this job.

But I can tell he sees trouble, and has since offered a conditional apology, taking the time to mostly blame his opponent, and President Trump:

His allies made qualified acknowledgements of the problem, but didn't call for his dropping out:

So, this kind of talk will continue, until another assassination happens. Any questions as to which party is the party of violence? One can only hope that the voters can see the problem and vote accordingly.

