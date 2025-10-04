In Virginia, the party of murder strikes again

What are Democrats producing among their up-and-coming political leaders, the new people supposedly put there to counter Trump and Trumpism?

Here's their fresh-faced talent in the swing state of Virginia:

NEW: VA Democrat AG nominee Jay Jones allegedly once fantasized about shooting House Speaker Todd Gilbert in the head and "pissing" on his grave.



Jones was upset that Republicans were eulogizing recently deceased former state legislator Joe Johnson.



"I will go to their funerals… pic.twitter.com/Qp0ZTIgUEj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

He talked about killing the wife and children of a GOP leader



This isn’t something you just walk away from https://t.co/LDt4WZHnsY — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 4, 2025

Here's the problem for Democrats.



Their newest generation of voters and candidates is absolutely insane.



This is the Dem candidate for Attorney General in Virginia, Jay Jones. Talking about murdering his GOP opposition and pissing on his grave. GOP is worse than Hitler. pic.twitter.com/5rUy6aWE1e — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 3, 2025

We hought New York mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both openly socialist, were bad.

But in Virginia, they're even worse.

This youthful candidate has been caught calling for the murder of his opponent with "two bullets." When his buddy in the text exchange tried to stop him, his response was "LOL."

So obviously, this is how he talks, this is what he thinks about.

Conservatives tried to make a big deal about the constant drumbeat of leftist epithets like 'fascist' and 'Nazi' in the era following the murder of Charlie Kirk as contributing to the murderous atmosphere on the left.

It's endemic. It's rancid.

But now they're openly talking of murdering their oppnents. If they talk about this activity, they prime their minds for doing it.

Whaa's worse, this isn't a congressional seat warmer we are talking about making these 'two bullet' remarks, but the man running for the job of top lawman in the Commonwealth of Virginia, a job that requires judiciousness, moral restraint, and judgment to ensure public trust.

I can't say whether Virginia's voters will wake up enough to know not to vote for this utterly unfit person for this job.

But I can tell he sees trouble, and has since offered a conditional apology, taking the time to mostly blame his opponent, and President Trump:

Jay Jones first statement mentions “Trump” more times than the words “I’m sorry Todd Gilbert.” pic.twitter.com/bI4tLE4bZX — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 4, 2025

His allies made qualified acknowledgements of the problem, but didn't call for his dropping out:

Jay Jones wished death on children and fantasized about killing people.



Abigail Spanberger’s response was empty—she condemned the rhetoric but stopped short of saying what any serious leader would: Jay Jones must drop out.



Her response is simply not good enough. pic.twitter.com/7QPTjV3D8l — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 3, 2025

So, this kind of talk will continue, until another assassination happens. Any questions as to which party is the party of violence? One can only hope that the voters can see the problem and vote accordingly.

