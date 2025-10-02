Illegals are getting more violent than ever against ICE officers carrying out their duties

Amid handwringing and harrumphing from the left, President Trump's declaration of "war from within" has a lot to do with what federal law enforcement officers are encountering in their attempted arrests of illegal aliens in the U.S.

Here are a couple in the past day that have barely scratched the surface of the news, this one from the Department of Homeland Security itself:

WASHINGTON — Today, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of four criminal illegal aliens who conducted laser strikes on a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter in an attempt to temporarily blind the pilot’s ability to see. This was incredibly dangerous for the aircraft personnel and for the public’s safety. Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime, and during the investigation, it was determined the laser came from a nearby residence. A search warrant conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), found four criminal illegal aliens occupying the residence where the laser originated. “These four illegal aliens endangered the lives of our CBP personnel, the safety of every other aircraft in flight during the time AND put everyone on the ground in immediate danger. DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,000% increase in attacks against them,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This strike happened just days after the terrorist attack on an ICE facility in Dallas and as rioters were arrested with guns outside a Broadview, Illinois, ICE facility with weapons. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you lay a hand on law enforcement you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Here's one in Chicago, via ABC News:

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who was resisting arrest and subsequently dragged the agent with his car, according an ICE spokesperson. ICE officers were conducting a vehicle stop in a Chicago suburb on Friday morning when the suspect -- identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Silverio Villegas-Gonzales -- "resisted and attempted to drive his vehicle into the arrest team," subsequently dragging the agent, ICE said. DHS said the suspect dragged the ICE officer "a significant distance."

This follows the incident recently where the Des Moines school superintendent, who was here in the country illegally, with a final deportatio order, had been caught by ICE after a chase, bearing a loaded gun and a hunting knife.

It's an amazing pattern -- illegals acting as though they have a fighting right to live in this country when in reality, they are foreigners. And all ICE wants to do is send them home, which is hardly inhumane, let alone a death sentence.

Where does this increasing violence come from?

Did the NGOs and their media allies convince them they had a right to live here? Perhaps.

Or is it mainly because they have been so deeply involved in cartel life that they are either cartel members or affiliated criminals. People like that will fight police and shoot to kill, it's what they do.

I suspect it's mainly the latter -- as the Catholic and Protestant bishops seek to convince us that every migrant is a sweet little daisy, the scary reality is that a disproportionate number of border-surge illegal migrants are the cartel criminals themselves. This is evident in the lower crime rates in many Latin American and other countries, made that way by the fact that they are now here, and in the lower crime rates in areas where ICE has cleared the illegals out, with some parts of Los Angeles noted.

ICE is obviously a government agency with a dirty, dangerous, job, given the aggression of these least-fit-to-live-among-us illegals. Now they are getting more brazen, more violent, and more willing to attack lawmen, the world of Pablo Escobar, brought to our door. These won't be the last incidents of 'resistance' to the law, either. They are lawless, they will continue to fight the law.

This vindicates what President Trump said, that the enemy in fact is within our own borders. And it makes the Democrats, who as of now, are defending the thug in Chicago, look worse than ever.

