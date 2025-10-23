How can we protect leftist voters from themselves?

They have buyers’ remorse. They elected people who filled their neighborhoods with violent criminals. Now the same voters are protesting against their Democrat overlords. Sadly, they are not, in sufficient numbers, demanding recall elections. Not enough are changing their voter registration to Republican. They are just waving placards.

The victimized bystanders are the minority of voters who knew that this would happen and voted to prevent it but lost. Their small numbers have been further thinned by voters who could afford to escape, and did so, leaving their fellows to suffer. Yet, in one of the most infuriating ironies of electoral policies, some of those escapees go to Republican-run states, where, having quickly forgotten, they vote Democrat yet again.

Also infuriating are the well-to-do partisan Democrat voters who stay on in their blue cities, continuing to vote Democrat, because they have not yet been mugged, or if they have, they blame everything on Trump.

It would be less concerning if this were occurring in only a few small locations. It might be tolerable if the stakes were low — say, graffiti on city halls — but the stakes are much higher. The illegal aliens are not merely families seeking a better life; they are largely military-age men with criminal records who are made to feel free to plunder American citizens — to rob, rape, and murder us at will. To file a complaint against that is to be deemed a xenophobe or worse. By worse is meant to be spat upon by paid white protesters in black neighborhoods. Worse is to be violently assaulted. Worse is to see your assaulter freed almost immediately by a leftist judge, thereafter to assault your family.

Why does this continue? Where is the voter revolt? Where are our modern-day Joans of Arc?

In an era filled with absurdities, the one thing that leftists say they oppose most is the one thing they are creating: King Donald the First.

Nobody wants that, not even the most ardent supporters of President Trump. We voted for him because we saw what was happening in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. We knew that a Queen Kamala would do the same to the entire country.

But let’s face it: The Soros-funded anti-establishment movement has enough power to shut down the government. Even with a Republican Congress, Senate rules have put a figurative gun in the hands of leftist advocates. Moderate Democrats (yes, there used to be such a thing) tremble in fear of billionaire donors who threaten to unseat any Democrat who wavers even an inch toward moderation.

Therefore, normal procedures of government have failed to govern in the interests of ordinary Americans. The scary thing is that when normal procedures fail, only the abnormal remains. When reason cannot compel normalcy, then only compulsion itself will suffice. You see what I’m getting at.

The world is a dangerous place, or so I’ve heard. Terrorists, dictators, and theocratic fanatics actually rule most of the planet. They are assuredly standing by, eagerly awaiting the moment when the lion falters, stumbles, and lies vulnerable before them. Their opportunity to strike us will be fleeting, and they know that.

Those are the circumstances under which tyrannies arise. If Trump is backed into a corner, he will not wait for a second bullet to draw his blood. He will save America, by means normal or not.

No one detests tyranny more than we who support Trump. We have studied history, and no tyranny has ever resulted in the protection of our cherished freedoms. We have no expectation that even a King Donald will, in the long run, be acceptable to us.

Nor do we doubt that the next tyrant after him will be even worse. They always are. God save the republic.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.