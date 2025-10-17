Here comes BO

As you've heard, there is a governor's race in Virginia. It looked like an easy victory for the Democrats a few weeks ago, and then some texts surfaced and things changed. It's a lot more competitive, and the Democrats are sending former President Obama to the rescue:

Former President Barack Obama is endorsing Democratic former Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the Virginia governor's race and starring in two new digital ads for her campaign. "Virginia's elections are some of the most important in the country this year," Obama says in both ads, shared first with NBC News, which focus on the economy and abortion rights. He also says in both ads, "Every vote counts." Virginia is one of two states, along with New Jersey, holding governor’s races this year. One year after the 2024 election, both races will be closely watched as indicators of how voters are responding to President Donald Trump and where the political winds are blowing ahead of the 2026 midterms elections. Trump has not yet stepped into the race with his own endorsement. Spanberger is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. Spanberger has consistently led Earle-Sears in public polling and outspent her on the airwaves. She also has history on her side, with the party in control of the White House having lost 11 of the last 12 elections. The lone exception came in Obama's second term, when Democrat Terry McAuliffe prevailed in 2013 amid a government shutdown, which adversely affects Virginians who work for the federal government. Even with those advantages, turning out voters can be difficult in an off-year election, and Obama is working to remind voters of the stakes of the race. "We know Republicans will keep attacking abortion rights and the rights of women. That’s why having the right governor matters, and I’m proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger," he says in one of the ads.

Rights of women? I thought that two women were running for governor. The next governor of Virginia is going to be a woman, so what rights is he talking about? Abortion? That's up to the Virginia legislature.

So why is President Obama talking about women's rights and abortion? Maybe he is avoiding the one about men playing in women's sports or changing in women's locker rooms? Or why is he talking about cutting taxes for the rich? I thought that taxes were low there.

Former President Obama is also talking about the cost of health care. Really? Why is he not forced to explain the failure of ObamaCare? What about all of those promises that didn't come true?

In the end, the former President is not going to change anything. He is desperately seeking relevance, and that's it.

Why don't they send him to New Jersey, where there is a real competitive campaign? I think we know the answer to that.

