Heaven help New England, and thus the country

The already unfortunate plot of national politics for New England just got a whole lot thicker with the unexpected announcement by Maine Gov. Janet Mills that she’ll take on longtime RINO Susan Collins for a U.S. Senate seat.

This spices up the recent development of a Sununu “strongly thinking about” taking a stab at garnering Democrat Jean Shaheen’s U.S. Senate seat, which she has held for 16 years too long. When Shaheen announced she was calling it quits, a bounty of hopefuls threw their hat into the ring including Scott Brown, the poster child for unsuccessful carpetbaggers.

That leaves the Live Free or Die state, the bastion of the first in the nation primaries with former U.S. Senator John Sununu, brother of the recently departed New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Also frequently dubbed a RINO, Sununu announced mid-September that he’ll let us all know by Halloween if he will grace the Republican ticket with his presence.

For background, much like his bro — John trashed Trump in the past, calling him a loser. Shocker: He is now down-playing his anti-Trumpianisms.

Well, at least New England had one quasi-Republican. She did vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after all. More importantly, she’s a body with a GOP lever, and that’s critically important with a slim 53 to 47 margin in favor of a Republican-ruled Congress.

If you are not familiar with Mills, she is the one that told our president where to go on national television over his threat to end federal funding if she doesn’t stop letting boys who grow their hair long and wear dresses play on the girls’ teams (even if they sport a beard).

She is also really into illegal aliens.

Last year, she opened the Office of New Americans, a taxpayer funded initiative to not just provide sanctuary status for illegals, but to provide them with translators and job training while longtime Mainers like “Jane,” a former librarian who lives in her car and is going into her second northern New England winter, get the boot.

Emphatically speaking, Mills is a lefty who has done everything she could think of to destroy the Pine Tree State’s old-fashion Yankee charm and hand it over to a blended sea of spoiled tourists who flood the state, and illegals they want pouring them their morning coffee at a quaint little oceanside cafe beneath a Pride flag in Ogunquit.

Mills is also one of those gun-toting liberals who wants to micromanage Second Amendment rights — sort of like former vice-presidential hopeful Tim Walz, the unmasked clown of the faded circus of the Kamala Harris campaign. Walz peddled his status as a hunter so many times, that if he had a dollar for every time it came out of his mouth, the Democrats might have been able to afford more air time on CNN.

Mills recently showed she wasn’t a complete lost cause on the issue when she came out against a proposal to institute red flag laws in Maine where guns are much a common household item as kitchen stoves, bathtub, and old Moxie signs.

The ill effects of New England having barely a voice in Congress has found itself a pipeline right into its cities. To locals I ask — remember when Boston used to paint its bridges, fix its roads, and proudly tout the age-old Make It In Massachusetts motto?

Now the city is led by anti-white Mayor Michelle Wu who has given Trump one very big public middle finger when it comes to enforcing immigration laws.

Now Making It In Massachusetts means making it here across the border and getting a whole bunch of handouts, including get out of jail cards for foreigners who rape children — courtesy of the birthplace of American Independence’s league of deep state anti-American judges.

The rest of the region is already a lost mess. If you think Gaza is war torn — you haven’t been to New Haven, Connecticut where it's only news when a car jacking — doesn't happen.

And then there’s Portland, Maine where the local police re-check the expiration dates on the Dunkin Donut coupons while conservative journalists get their brains bashed in by anti-ICE protesters.

It feels insane to say this, but we headshaking Yankees better now hope that five-year incumbent Collins can beat out two-term Mills and that a Republican, albeit a likely RINO, wins Shaheen’s seat over the deep blue sea of deep blue candidates lining up for it.

If not — New England can look forward to more drag queen story hours, Islamic-run gas stations, and even larger potholes. And nationally — Republicans can look forward to Congress being handed back over to the Democrats.

Alice Giordano is a New England native where she has covered both local and national politics for nearly three decades. Formerly of The Epoch Times, The Boston Globe, and Associated Press, Alice is currently a reporter for Newsmax Magazine and a conservative commentator for Newsweek’s Topic of the Day. She also writes a political column for The Boston Broadside.

