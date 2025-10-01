Hamas says, ‘Yes, but’...and the world looks away

There’s finally a deal on the table. Eight Muslim nations signed on. The Palestinian Authority signed on. The world is ready to stop the bloodshed. And yet — predictably, infuriatingly — Hamas shrugs and says, “Yes, but...”

Every time there’s a glimmer of peace, Hamas moves the goalposts. Another round of haggling. Another round of delay. Another chance to keep the chaos going — because chaos is the only currency Hamas knows how to spend.

And here’s the question no one seems to ask: Where are the protesters now?

For months, we’ve seen mobs in the streets screaming, “Ceasefire now!” They chained themselves to bridges. They stormed college campuses. They shouted down Jewish students and politicians. But now — when there’s actually a ceasefire deal that Israel and the Arab world have signed off on — the silence is deafening.

Why aren’t the protesters outside Hamas’s offices, demanding they accept the deal? Why aren’t they rallying against the terrorist group that’s blocking peace? Because it was never really about peace. It was about blaming Israel.

Hamas survives by saying, “Yes, but.” It always has. It feeds on delay, on endless negotiation, on bloodshed dragged out just long enough to buy itself another news cycle. Meanwhile, innocent families — Israeli and Palestinian alike — suffer while the “resistance” leaders hide in tunnels and play politics with people’s lives.

Here’s the truth: The obstacle to peace isn’t Israel. It isn’t the Arab states who’ve already signed. It’s Hamas. And until the world — especially the so-called peace activists — points its outrage where it belongs, we’ll be stuck in this deadly loop.

If you marched for a ceasefire, now is the moment to march against Hamas. Otherwise, stop pretending your protests are about peace.

