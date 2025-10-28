Glenn Beck wants to reclaim the American history that he and many on the right no longer believe is being taught in school. The outspoken founder of The Blaze announced this week that he has quietly gathered a collection of more than 1 million artifacts and documents, stored in three “tornado-proof” mountain vaults across the country, with the intention of making them accessible online.

“For nearly two decades, I have been collecting the physical evidence of America’s soul. The documents, the letters, the artifacts that tell the true story of who we are,” Beck said, noting his “team has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of thousands of man hours digitizing this unparalleled archive, and in the last year plus, I have been working on building something the world has never seen before.”

“We have created the first independent, proprietary, AI-driven American Historical Library, and it is, as you will see next year, complete with its own librarian. We call him George. George is built from the writings of George Washington himself, the writings of the Founders, the thousands of sermons that they heard from their church pulpits, the books that they read, and the principles they lived by. He can find any artifact, any document, any speech, and deliver it to you as evidence that what you were taught in school was wither misguided out of ignorance, a half-truth, or most likely an out-and-out lie..”

Beck argues that the American education system has become lax, ideological, or indifferent — offering students a sanitized, incomplete, or distorted version of the country's Founding. His archive, on the other hand, promises direct access to speeches, sermons, letters, and artifacts that tell “the true story of who we are.”

Beck says his collection constitutes “the third-largest private collection of Founding documents in the world,” after the Library of Congress and the National Archives and Records Administration. By digitizing the collection and having it AI-searchable, Beck says he is empowering individual Americans rather than institutions.

His plan should appeal to conservatives and traditionalists who feel that modern curricula undervalue the Founders, downplay the importance of faith, and emphasise progressive interpretations of history. “What you were taught in school was… most likely an out-and-out lie,” he says.

By making these writings and speeches accessible, Beck hopes to restore a sense of American identity rooted in self-rule, civic virtue, and faith.

Critics can complain about which documents are included, how they’re curated, and whether an alternative archive might itself reflect bias or selective storytelling. But the bigger question is: Who tells the story of America? If the official version is incomplete or inaccurate, private efforts like Beck's can help address this gap by providing access to original materials rather than just summary content or sanitized accounts. “These facts and artifacts will never, ever be lost, unless you want to shut down the entire internet,” Beck said.