Germany, rest of Western Europe under siege

Per a recent report in U.K. The Telegraph:

The Taliban has demanded that its flag fly over the Afghan embassy in Berlin. The regime wants to replace the Afghan national flag with its white flag with black writing, which is an Islamic declaration of faith

The Telegraph added:

In July, Germany struck an agreement with the Taliban to deport dozens of Afghans back to Kabul, including sex offenders, violent criminals and failed asylum seekers. But while in Berlin for discussions about the deal, Taliban envoys also made demands about the embassy, which put Germany in a difficult position, not least because of the flag’s association with extremist activity. Any pushback by Berlin could sabotage a deal that has made Germany one of the first European countries to deport Afghans and make progress towards addressing tensions around migration that have led to the rise of far-Right politicians.

Here’s an idea for Germany: grow some bleeping balls and tell the Taliban “NO!”

And also continue to deport illegal aliens, Afghans or not, regardless of what any foreign entity might say. Verstehen Sie? Meine liebe Gott in himmel, stop embarrassing yourself! Seek a little dignity!

Should the U.S. allow Antifa/BLM/white supremacists (if we could find any) to fly their flags over American embassies? (Sadly, the LGBTQ community already has previously been allowed to do so.) How about the Weather Underground? Communist Party USA? Another red flag? Freak flag? White flag?

Memo to all Western nations: You are not being “welcoming.” You are not being “open-minded.” You are not being “inclusive.” You are not being “tolerant.”

You are being conquered.

Grow a spine and act accordingly.

Image: Pexels // Pexels License