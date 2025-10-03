For some, it’s not God’s law, it’s the gays’ law (plus the other alphabet people)

I must admit that, despite having been raised in a secular home and limiting my Jewish observance to attending services when I can, I do have one pretty strong theory about the Judeo-Christian faith: The rules come from God, and we follow them. It’s a one-way street. And while some rules are no longer observed (e.g., we don’t kill witches and, outside of Muslim countries, no one’s stoning homosexuals to death), we don’t get to go around telling God to do a complete U-turn on morals.

However, an article in The Nation, a hard-left publication, earnestly explains how queer Catholics are working very hard to reshape Catholic doctrine so that the Church embraces homosexuality, including same-sex marriage. In other words, it’s not just that we should discreetly ignore some of God’s lesser directives; instead, God got it wrong!

It’s worth noting up front that the Bible is not ambiguous about homosexuality: God didn’t like it, a point He made repeatedly clear in the Old Testament and a concept that the Catholic Church embraced up until ten minutes ago.

First, the Bible is decidedly heterosexual. God made two sexes and repeatedly urged their joining for procreation, individual happiness, and community stability and prosperity. The Bible isn’t ambiguous about this:

“And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.” Genesis 2:18.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.” Genesis 1:27.

“Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” Genesis 2:24.

“Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the LORD.” Proverbs 18:22.

“When a man has taken a new wife, he shall not go out to war or be charged with any business; he shall be free at home one year, and bring happiness to his wife whom he has taken.” Deuteronomy 24:5.

And whether modern people like it or not, the Bible is hostile to homosexuality (which was a common practice in the pagan world):

“Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.” Leviticus 18:22.

“If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.” Leviticus 20:13.

We no longer put people to death for homosexuality (nor should we), but let’s not pretend that God supports it. And indeed, in Romans, Paul was very clear that homosexuality is an offense against God. (Romans 1:26-27.)

Given these strictures, it’s no wonder that the Catholic Church stalwartly opposed homosexual practices for almost 2,000 years. Engaging in them offends God.

With this in mind, while the modern Church no longer preaches hellfire and damnation or turns homosexuals over to the civil authority for capital punishment, at the very least, it should continue to say that homosexuality is antithetical to the faith. If you want to call yourself religious, you simply cannot do certain things that God has identified as major sins.

But for the members of New Ways Ministry (“NWM”), God is clearly wrong. Thus, writes The Nation, “Queer Catholics and their allies are reshaping the church from within by reclaiming values that are, as Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry says, ‘at the heart of the gospel message.’” Ah, yes. This is the supersecret gospel message that says “Do whatever the heck you want because God is wrong and needs to be taught a lesson.”

In January 2024, a dozen US bishops attended an NWM meeting to listen to so-called trans people. And while I agree that the church should be alive to these people’s obvious pain and spiritual brokenness, the meeting wasn’t about helping to normalize their behaviors and desires. It was to get the bishops on board with accepting as normal, and not against God, what these broken people are doing. And of course, part of all this is the effort to get the Church to accept same-sex marriage—again, a complete rejection of God’s word.

Lest you think this is a fringe effort, it’s not. Pope Francis blessed same-sex unions, and Leo is continuing that practice. This is Liberation Theology, a Soviet operation intended to destroy the Christian faith, writ large. And of course, a gazillion liberal Christian and Jewish denominations are dedicated to promoting homosexuality.

Given that, in Leviticus, homosexuality precedes strictures against adultery, child sacrifice, and bestiality, blessing or conducting same-sex marriages would seem to be tantamount, faith-wise, to blessing or participating in child sacrifice and sex with animals. (And as always, remember that furries are bestiality adjacent.) And if you’re planning on countering this argument by saying that the same portion of Leviticus also bans sex with a menstruating woman, check out Trent Horn’s explanation for why one proscription is moral, making it fundamental and unavoidable, and the other procedural, making it flexible.

We live in a free country, so whether you engage in homosexual practices and transgender body mutilation is entirely up to you as long as you’re an adult harming only yourself. However, the narcissistic leftist notion that God should bend to your desires, taking His institutions along with Him, isn’t a revision of religion; it’s a rejection. If God’s moral principles must yield to human desires, what you’re really saying is that there is no God.